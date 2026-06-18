Antioch Council will discuss 41 existing, 16 potential lawsuits during special closed session Thursday

Several related to alleged police civil rights violations

Will also discuss city attorney performance evaluation

By Allen D. Payton

During a special closed session meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, the Antioch City Council will meet with legal counsel to discuss 41 existing lawsuits, 16 potential lawsuits and the performance evaluation of City Attorney Lori Asuncion. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers before adjourning behind closed doors.

Some of the lawsuits were among those also discussed by the city council during their meeting on Dec. 19, 2024.

Existing Lawsuits

1) Jayson Robinson v. Antioch Unified School District, Antioch Water Park, City of Antioch, Contra Costa Superior Court, (Case No.C20-02420). – Former student with a heart disorder who almost drowned during a class outing. (See related article)

2) Trent Allen, et al. v. City of Antioch, et al., United States District Court Northern District of California, (Case No. 3:23-cv-01895-TSH). – Ongoing civil rights class action lawsuit against the City, as well as police officers and former chiefs. Plaintiffs also include Shagoofa Khan, Adam Carpenter, Joshua Butler, Diego Savala, Kardell Smith, Dejon Richards, Dreshawn Jackson and David Mackin. Defendants also include former Police Chiefs Tammany Brooks, Tony Morefield, Steven Ford, and former officers Josh Evans, Eric Rombough, Morteza Amiri, Scott Duggar, John Ramirez, Timothy Manly Williams, Tom Lenderman, Loren Bledsoe and Thomas Smith. As previously reported, Allen is one of four suspects convicted of the 2021 murder of Arnold Marcel Hawkins and the attempted murder of Aaron Patterson. He and the other plaintiffs claim civil rights violations by the officers. The case appeared to be settled last year. But, without explanation from City staff, continues to be adjudicated. (See Settlement and related articles here and here)

3) Ashika Kanji v. City of Antioch, Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C24-00795). Personal Injury and Torts – Motor Vehicle lawsuit.

4) Reagan DeGuzman v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No.C23-00666).

5) Nicholas Warner v. County of Contra Costa, City of Antioch, Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C23-02689). According to an EINPresswire report, “a bicyclist was injured when a designated bike lane was abruptly blocked by a locked metal gate located in an insufficiently illuminated section of (a developing) roadway.” According to court documents, “Plaintiff alleges he was injured while riding a bicycle between 10:30 and 11:00 pm on property owned by the City of Antioch” and amount demanded is $35,000. New home developer “K. Hovnanian plans to file a cross-complaint against Teichert Construction, Inc. and/or All Commercial Fence, Inc., the parties responsible for erecting and/or maintaining the gate alleged to have caused the injury.”.

6) Susan Shintaku v. City of Antioch, Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C24-00356).

7) O.Y. a Decedent, et al., v. Contra Costa County, et al., United States District Court Northern District of California, (Case No. 3:24-cv-05154-PHK). Civil rights lawsuit by plaintiffs A.Y. a minor, W.Y. a minor and O.Y. a decedent. Defendants include Jessika Fulcher, Sr Worren Young, City of Antioch, Contra Costa County, Flynne Lewis, Raji Ponnaluri, Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation, Colleen Sullivan and The Learning Center.

8) Jordan Davis v. County of Contra Costa, et al., United States District Court Northern District of California, (Case No.4:21-cv-04651). The complaint, filed on June 16, 2021, alleges civil rights violations. Defendants include County of Contra Costa, Nicole Martinez, Brian Rose, Ashley Crandall, Vernita James, Hutchings Christian, City of Antioch.

9) Nirvana Allen v. City of Antioch, Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No.C22-02401).

10) Lamar Young v. Sgt. Stenger, et al., United States District Court Northern District of California, (Case No. 21-cv-08131-DMR). Young is one of two brothers arrested in 2020 for a brutal sexual assault of a woman and convicted in 2022 of sex crimes and robbery. (See related articles here and here).

According to court documents, this is a civil rights case filed Aug. 15, 2023, by self-represented Plaintiff Lamar Young. He alleges “that the following Defendants employed by the Antioch Police Department (“APD”) used excessive force against him during an interrogation on October 29, 2020, in West County Detention Center in Contra Costa County: Sergeant James Stenger; and Detectives Kelly Inabnett, Mellone, and Bledsoe.Plaintiff asserts that during the interrogation, he refused Defendants’ request that he put on a mask in order for them to take a photograph of him wearing it.Plaintiff alleges that when he refused to put on the mask, Stenger, Mellone and Bledsoe forced him to wear it, using excessive force against him in the process. Plaintiff further claims that Inabnett failed to intervene to stop the use of excessive force. Plaintiff also alleges a state law claim of negligence against Stenger for failing to prevent a ‘safety issue’.”

11) Jessie Wilson and Dajon Smith v. City of Antioch, et al., United States District Court Northern District of California, (Case No. 4:24-cv-02758-JSW). A federal civil rights lawsuit filed on May 8, 2024, against the City of Antioch, and individual, now former, police officers Morteza Amiri, Eric Rombough, and Devon Wenger, former Chief Tammany Brooks and DOES 1-50.

12) Pat Stack, et al., v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C24-01065).

13) Mary Reed v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C24-01367).

14) Marilou Gecale v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-01383).

15) Michael Sweets v. Antioch Police Department, et al., United States District Court for the Northern District of California, (Civil Action No. 24-9275 VC). According to Justia.com, the case is a Prisoner: Civil Rights complaint filed by Michael Sweets, a pretrial detainee at West County Detention Facility in Contra Costa County. The case involves allegations of false arrest and search and seizure of Sweets’s vehicle.

16) Estate of Linda Woolridge, et al. v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-01750). The case arose from the tragic death of Woolridge, a 29‑year‑old mother of two, who was fatally struck by a drunk driver, Antioch resident Alexander Mayorga, while riding her bicycle on Lone Tree Way in the early morning of July 27, 2024. (See related Herald articles here, here and here)

17) Kathryn Wade, et al. v. City of Antioch, et al., United States District Court for Northern California (Civil Action No. 3:25-cv-03200-TSH). – Filed by Wade on April 9, 2025, other plaintiffs include S.B., China Young, Adrian Arroyo and Brandon Lopez. Defendants named in the suit include City of Antioch, current or former Chief A. Morefield, Chief Tammany Brooks, Sgt. Evans, Sgt. Jimmy Wisecarver, Sgt. Stenger, Officers Kelly Inabnett, Aaron Hughes, Morteza Amiri, Devon Wenger, Eric Allen Rombough, Jacob Ewart and Michael Mellone.

According to the East Bay Times, Wade previously sued the City and two police officers, Michael Mellone and Jacob Ewart, in March 2023. The Antioch City Council voted in November 2024 to pay Wade $349,000 as part of a settlement. She claimed her son Malad Baldwin was assaulted by Antioch Police Department officers in 2014.

“The lawsuit said that Baldwin was seated in Wade’s car, which was parked in front of their house, when two Antioch police officers — James Colley and Casey Brogdon — approached the car, opened the passenger door and yanked Baldwin out. The two officers then kicked and beat him with a flashlight even after he lost consciousness, court documents state. Wade, who was present during the incident, also reportedly sustained physical and mental injuries.

“In her complaint, Wade claimed that apart from the alleged assault of Baldwin, Antioch officer Santiago Castillo had also verbally assaulted and pointed a gun at her while she was in a wheelchair that same month. She also alleged that Baldwin was again beaten at least three times in September and December of 2019, as well as in March 2020.”

Baldwin, who, according to Localcrimenews.com, had been arrested multiple times between 2014 and 2020, died March 13, 2021. However, according to his mother, he was never convicted of a crime.

18) Angelia Baxter v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-02194). According to Law.com, the personal injury lawsuit is for damages arising from an incident that occurred on city property or premises.

19) Espiridion Puga v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-03209).

20) Jonathan Smith v. City of Antioch, et al., United States District Court for the Northern District of California, (case No. 4:25-cv05572-KAW). Civil rights lawsuit.

21) Antioch Police Officers Association v. City of Antioch, Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. N23-1629). As previously reported by the Herald, the APOA’s attorney, Mike Rains, said the lawsuit is to obtain then-Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s phone records because the City won’t provide them, claiming they couldn’t find any. The Public Records Act request covers the nine days prior to Thorpe’s Wednesday, March 30, 2023, press conference when he spoke about the investigation into the racist text scandal among Antioch officers.

22) Christopher Martinez v. City of Antioch, Antioch Police Department, et al., Contra Costa County Superior Court, (Case No. C24-03123). Civil – Labor and Employment lawsuit.

23) Annette Bullock, et al. v. City of Antioch, Contra Costa County Superior Court (Case No. C19-01331). Lawsuit by 17 retired City employees over medical after retirement health benefits.

24) California Resources Production Corporation v. City of Antioch, Before the Public Utilities Commission of the State of California, (A.23-07-008, MSN21-2354). – Regarding the previous council’s shutdown of the natural gas pipeline. (See related articles, here and here)

25) Devon Wenger v. Antioch Police Department, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-00578). – By former Antioch Police Officer convicted, sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for conspiring to violate civil rights, distribute steroids, and obstructing justice. Wenger claims he was framed and retaliated against as a whistleblower. (See related articles here and here)

26) Brittany Hopper v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-00988).

27) Donna Miles v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-00148).

28) Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-00916, C25-02768) According to Law.com, this is a real property judicial foreclosure action. Defendants also include Does 1 through 20 (undisclosed), the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and the Testate and Intestate Successors of Darrell Oliver, Deceased, and all persons claiming by, through or under such decedent.

29) Royal Pacific Funding Corporation v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (C25-01851).

30) Linda Price v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No.C25-01700).

31) Gary Dartez & Tamisha Latimore v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Limited Civil Jurisdiction, Contra Costa County, (Case No. N25-1849) Rent Program. Filed Sept. 17, 2025, the defendants include Redwood Property Investors III, LLC.

32) Lucia B. Albers & Elizabeth Ann Iannaccone v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. N26-0037). A civil action by developer of the Albers Ranch 294-home project in the Sand Creek Area. Although approved by the City Council in January 2025, Albers claims discrimination and she’s being overcharged fees that make her project financially unviable. Plaintiffs are seeking a writ of mandate and declaratory relief against the City of Antioch.

33) Katie Harrison v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-03507).

34) Karl Brownlee v. City of Antioch and California Community Housing Agency, Superior Court of the State of California, Limited Civil Jurisdiction, Contra Costa County, (Case No. N26-0212) Rent Program.

35) Wintrust Mortgage, a Division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A. v. City of Antioch, et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C26-00295).

36) Shimmick Construction Co., et al, v. City of Antioch, et al., United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, (Case No. 3:25-cv-05618 & 25CV109652 [Superior Court of Alameda]). For Unlimited Breach of Contract/Warranty by the General Contractor for non-payment for work on the City’s Brackish Water Desalination Plant in which they are seeking damages of $30 million plus interest. (See related article)

37) Dason Melius v. J. Yega, City of Antioch Police Officer, et al., United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. 25-cv-06956-CRB). Filed on May 5, 2026, by a a pretrial detainee at Contra Costa County’s West County Detention Facility (WCDF). According to court documents, “Plaintiff alleges that on September 22, 2023, he was arrested by several City of Antioch Police Department officers who used excessive force against him. He specifically alleges that officers J. Yega and Joseph Chandler ‘lift and throw [plaintiff] to the ground face down, with handcuffs.’ FAC (ECF No. 12) at 5. Then officers Chandler and B. Lassas ‘bounced on plaintiff’s legs while they were bent backwards,’ and officers Lassas and Aguilar ‘appl[ied] pressure or force to plaintiff’s back, pushing air out, stopping his ability to breathe.’ Id. Plaintiff further alleges a series of purported violations in connection with the conditions of his subsequent confinement at MDF (Martinez Detention Facility) and WCDF in 2024. Among other things, he alleges that various correctional staff at MDF and WCDF were deliberately indifferent to his health and safety needs and interfered with his right of access to the courts.”

38) Jami Bruno, the Estate of Gabriel Gaspar v. Contra Costa County et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-00820-EGW). A Personal Injury and Torts – Motor Vehicle lawsuit. Defendants include the City of Antioch, Contra Costa County Fire Emergency Services and Contra Costa County Fire Rescue Services. According to court documents, “The incident occurred on March 20, 2024, at the intersection of W. Fourth St. and L Street in Antioch.”

The lawsuit alleges, “Gabriel Gaspar was involved in a motorcycle-vehicle collision outside the Antioch Police Station. Antioch Police Department personnel arrived first and began resuscitation efforts, successfully reviving Gaspar two to three times. Contra Costa County Fire Emergency Services and Fire Rescue personnel arrived and took over medical care. However, they negligently ordered Antioch Police personnel to stop CPR and failed to continue life-saving resuscitation efforts. Defendants breached their duty by ceasing resuscitation efforts prematurely, in direct violation of established protocols. Defendants failed to act with reasonable care when they stopped resuscitation efforts.”

39) Christian Gutierrez et al. v. City of Antioch et al., United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. 3:24-cv-01697-JSC). Civil rights violation complaint against Gonzalez Adrian, Antioch Police Department, City of Antioch, Stenger James, Vincent James, Harger Matt, Thomas Steve, Doo Will. Filed by Rosalba Zendejas, Christian Gutierrez, Giovanni Gutierrez.

40) Javier Elias Aguilar v. Anthony Valdez, Jr. et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C23-00410). According to Unicourt.com, on 02/24/2023 Aguilar filed a Personal Injury and Torts – Motor Vehicle lawsuit. Defendants also include Officer Ryan Duff and City of Antioch.

41) Jasmine Morris-Hughes v. Alameda Contra Costa Transit District et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, (Case No. C25-01756). According to UniCourt.com, on 06/20/2025 Morris-Hughes filed a Personal Injury and Torts – Motor Vehicle lawsuit. Defendants also include the City Of Antioch, County of Contra Costa and Does 1 to 50, inclusive. Court documents claim, Bus Driver Toby Sanders “negligently, carelessly, recklessly, willfully, wantonly, and tortiously operated a motor vehicle in the defective mechanical condition of a motor vehicle…in such a manner so as to cause the motor vehicle to begin the chain of events which ended up with Plaintiff MORRIS-HUGHES was thrown to the right after an unsafe left turn, causing her physical, bodily, mental, and emotional injury. Plaintiff was injured in her health, strength, and activities, and sustained injury to her body and shock and injury to her nerves and nervous system, all of which have caused and continue to cause her great mental, physical, and emotional pain…”

The meeting will begin and end inside the Council Chambers located at City Hall, 200 H Street in historic, downtown Rivertown. The City Attorney will report out of Closed Session any action taken by the Council.



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