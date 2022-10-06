Brothers found guilty in brutal 2020 Antioch sexual assault, robbery case

ANTIOCH, CA On Monday, September 26, 2022, a jury of Kenry Lee Young and Lamar Young’s peers returned with a guilty verdict after a five-week trial. The brothers were convicted of California Penal Code Section 289 (sexual penetration by a foreign object), PC 287 (oral copulation), and two counts of PC 211 (robbery) for the numerous crimes they committed on October 17, 2020. (See related article)

While we regret these crimes took place, we would like to commend the bravery of the victims for coming forward and assisting with the prosecution of these two men. Because of their efforts, the Young brothers will never be able to victimize anyone else.

Additionally, we would like to thank Deputy District Attorney Jessica Murad and everyone else involved for their hard work during this lengthy trial.

The Antioch Police Department would like to thank the members of the community who assisted us with this investigation, in addition to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, Serological Research Institute, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Stockton Police Department.

Lastly, we would like to recognize the tireless efforts of Antioch PD Detective Kelly Inabnett, who was the lead investigator on this case. His extensive work and dedication to bringing justice to the victims led to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of this case.

Original News Release

ANTIOCH, CA. On Saturday, October 17, 2020, at about 1:00 am, Antioch Police patrol officers were notified of a brutal sexual assault that occurred in the Palms Parking Lot (near the Foot of G Street). Officers learned two victims were fishing at the San Joaquin River and returned to their vehicle at about 11:50 pm the previous evening. They were approached by two male suspects who were armed with handguns. The suspects robbed and pistol whipped both victims. After doing so, both suspects forced the female victim to perform sexual acts on them. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle – and minutes later – attempted to use a credit card stolen in the incident at an ATM.

Members of the Antioch Police Investigations Bureau took over the investigation and performed an extensive collection of video evidence. This included areas near the scene of the crime and the ATM that was used. From this video collection, investigators developed a suspect, 31-year-old KENRY LEE YOUNG of Antioch. A reference sample of his DNA was compared to forensic evidence from the scene of the crime, resulting in a positive match. On October 22, 2020, members of the Antioch Police Special Operations and Problem Oriented Policing Units arrested Kenry Lee Young at his residence, which was only a few blocks from the crime scene.

Detectives conducted additional investigation and learned the second suspect was Kenry Young’s brother, 33-year-old LAMAR YOUNG of Stockton. On October 29, 2020, members of the Special Operations and Problem Oriented Policing Units placed Lamar Young under arrest in Stockton.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged both Kenry and Lamar Young with multiple felonies, including oral copulation by force, sodomy by force, sexual penetration by force, aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of

robbery. Both remain in-custody at the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting trial and their bail was set at $3,450,000.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Inabnett at (925) 779-6932 or by emailing kinabnett@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

This information is made available by the Support Services Division. Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line 925-779-6874. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Support Services Division.

