Range from $37,500 to $725,000 paid to 18 plaintiffs last year, but lawsuit not finalized; two who received large payouts are serving 19 and 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter

By Allen D. Payton

While one portion of the class action civil rights lawsuit against the City of Antioch, specific police officers and former chiefs was settled for just attorney’s fees, 23 plaintiffs also settled their claims last year with 18 receiving payouts costing millions.

During a press conference held on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, John Burris, civil rights attorney for the plaintiffs, called the settlement “historic” and a “win-win” and explained, “There were two parts of the case, one involving the individuals, which we settled, 23.”

Although the settlement announced that day only cost the City plaintiffs’ attorney’s fees for close to $155,000, the City paid out $5,210,000 in 18 of the 23 settled cases that were never announced publicly, nor information provided until now. Some of the cases were past the statute of limitations so those plaintiffs received a lesser payout.

On Monday, February 9, 2026, the City responded to a Public Records Act request submitted by the Herald on Dec. 20, for all of the settlement documents related to the class action civil rights lawsuit against the City showing the names of the parties, how much each was paid including the City’s portion versus the amounts paid by the insurance pool to which the City contributes. In addition, City Manager Bessie Scott’s prepared remarks offered at the press conference were also requested.

The settlements are associated with Trent Allen, et al. v. City of Antioch, et al., United States District Court, Northern District of California (Case No. 3:23-cv-01895-TSH), a class action lawsuit against the City, as well as police officers and chiefs. As previously reported, Allen is one of four suspects convicted of the 2021 murder of Arnold Marcel Hawkins and the attempted murder of Aaron Patterson. He and a variety of other plaintiffs claimed civil rights violations by the officers.

Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris and associates filed the lawsuit in April 2023, naming five then-current and former officers, for their racist and other offensive texts and mistreatment of citizens, plus, three past police chiefs, the City of Antioch and Does 1-100. (See related articles here and here)

Plaintiffs in the suit included Shagoofa Khan, Adam Carpenter, Joshua Butler, Diego Zavala, the son of Guadalupe Zavala, who was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police in 2021 after a seven-hour stand-off with police (whose last name is listed in the lawsuit as Savala), as well as Allen and Terryonn Pugh, whose murder case resulted in the release of the texts.

Honored as the 2017 Antioch Youth of the Year, Khan was the subject of one of the vile texts, was one of the lead protesters in the city in 2020, and arrested a few times including at former Chief Tammany Brooks’ farewell party in September 2021, and another time for felony arson in January 2021, the incident for which she was granted a settlement payment by the City.

Allen and Pugh are serving 19 and 20 years in state prison, respectively, for attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter

Settlement Details in Order of Date Signed

Shaquille Hilliard Settlement Agreement dated March 10, 2025, for $37,500 over an incident on Jan.13, 2020.

Daniel Mackin Settlement Agreement dated March 10, 2025, for $650,000 over an incident on July 3, 2022. (See related articles here, here and here).

Mandingo Cain Settlement Agreement dated March 28, 2025, for $110,000 over an incident on July 3, 2022.

Marcell Lewis Settlement Agreement dated April 1, 2025, for $55,000 over an incident on July 3, 2022.

Gregorio Yarborough Settlement Agreement dated April 1, 2025, for $400,000 over an incident on July 3, 2022.

Adam Carpenter Settlement Agreement dated April 8, 2025, for $50,000 over an incident on Nov. 3, 2020. (See related article)

Shagoofa Khan Settlement Agreement dated April 8, 2025, for $150,000 over an incident on Jan.15, 2021. (See related article)

Jamari Allen Settlement Agreement dated April 8, 2025, for $600,000 over an incident on Aug. 21, 2021.

Joshua Butler Settlement Agreement dated April 8, 2025, for $65,000 over an incident on Feb. 3, 2022.

Terry Robinson, Jr. Settlement Agreement dated April 10, 2025, for $275,000 over an incident on July 1, 2022.

Danyel Lacy Settlement Agreement dated May 15, 2025, for $37,500 over an incident on July 3, 2022.

Dreshawn Jackson Settlement Agreement dated May 29, 2025, for $225,000 over an incident on Feb. 12, 2018.

Kardell Smith Settlement Agreement dated June 11, 2025, for $650,000 over an incident in 2019.

Jessie Wilson Settlement Agreement dated June 20, 2025, for $475,000 over an incident on Aug. 24, 2021.

Dejon Richards Settlement Agreement dated June 20, 2025, for $80,000 over an incident on Sept. 21, 2023.

Quincy Mason Settlement Agreement dated July 23, 2025, for $125,000 over incidents on Sept. 12, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2020.

Additional Settlements for Two Serving Sentences for Voluntary Homicide

Terryonn Pugh Settlement Agreement dated April 11, 2025, for $500,000 and Trent Allen Settlement Agreement dated May 11, 2025, for $725,000 over an incident on March 31, 2021. (See related articles here and here)

As previously reported, on March 9, 2021, Terryonn Deshawn Pugh, Trent Allen, Eric James Windom and Keyshawn Malik McGee engaged in a shooting in the City of Antioch wherein they discharged firearms at a vehicle in a residential neighborhood. The barrage of bullets killed Arnold Marcel Hawkins and injured another person.

The four defendants were charged on a six-count felony complaint with enhancements in November 2021 and on May 6, 2024, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office reached a resolution in the 2021 murder of Hawkins and the attempted murder of Aaron Patterson.

In resolving the case, the four defendants entered pleas of no contest to the following:

Terryonn Pugh: No contest on two counts of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter – with an additional punishment for the use of a firearm. He was sentenced on May 8th, 2024, to 20 years in state prison.

Trent Allen: No contest on one count of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter — with an additional punishment for the use of a firearm. He will also serve a concurrent term for an unrelated robbery. Allen was sentenced on May 10th, 2024, to 19 years in state prison.

Eric Windom: No contest on one count of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter — with an additional punishment for the use of a firearm. He will also serve a concurrent term for a robbery that is unrelated to this case. Windom was sentenced on May 8th, 2024, to 19 years in state prison.

Keyshawn McGee: No contest on one count of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter — with an additional punishment for the use of a firearm in both the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges. McGee was sentenced on May 10th, 2024, to 13 years, 8 months in state prison.

The four were part of the arrests of 48 gang members and associates during a complex, six-month investigation involving 24 agencies, for murder, attempted murder and illegal guns. The effort removed 40 firearms, including 15 “ghost guns” off the streets and over $100,000 in cash. (See related article)

City Manager’s Press Conference Comments

During the press conference on Dec. 19, 2025, City Manager Scott said, “I want to start by acknowledging what this period has meant for people in Antioch. The last few years have been difficult and, for many residents, deeply unsettling. Trust was strained. Confidence in institutions took a serious hit. Many in our community have carried that weight in ways that don’t show up in headlines.

“Today reflects the culmination of a long, demanding process. It has taken ongoing effort, patience, and a willingness to stay engaged even when it was uncomfortable. I want to recognize the people who kept showing up and kept working.

“I’m grateful to John Burris and his team. We have approached this from different sides, but there was a shared understanding that Antioch needed a path forward that is durable and serious. That kind of alignment does not erase differences. It makes progress possible.

“I also want to thank our City staff and legal team for moving this work forward with discipline and care, and I want to recognize the community, residents, advocates, and neighborhood voices who insisted the City meet a higher standard and kept that expectation in front of us.

“I appreciate the Antioch Police Oversight Commission and City leadership for supporting forward movement, and for the decision to hire a Chief who reflects the values this moment requires. Leadership sets the tone and over time, it shapes culture.

“Today is about refusing to let the City remain defined by the failures and controversy that brought us to this point. Antioch deserves a government that listens, adjusts, and delivers. It deserves public service that is fair, professional, and consistent across every neighborhood and every interaction.

“As we move into the next chapter, our focus is steady execution, staying transparent about progress, and earning trust through sustained performance and measurable improvements.”

See KTVU FOX2 video of the Dec. 19th press conference.

Questions for Council, Staff

On February 9th, the day the PRA request was partially fulfilled, an email was sent to City Manager Bessie Scott, Mayor Ron Bernal and all four council members, Assistant City Attorney Kevin Kundinger who worked on the settlements, City Clerk Michael Mandy and City PIO Jaden Baird.

They were asked to provide the breakdown of how much was paid by the City for each of the 18 settlements and how much was paid by the insurance pool.

They were also informed that during the press conference attorney John Burris said there had been 23 cases settled and asked for the information about the other five.

The PDF’s of each of the 18 settlements provided were incomplete as they do not include the signatures of the City’s legal representative on the settlements showing the dates each was finally settled. The final versions with the signatures and dates signed by the City’s legal representative were requested.

They were also asked why the City didn’t announce each of the settlements when they occurred last March, April, May, June and July based on the dates the agreements were signed by the plaintiffs and a representative of John Burris’ law firm; why did they wait so long to provide the details to the public and only after a PRA request was made and how is that being transparent.

Finally, they were asked why the lawsuit is still referred to as “Existing Litigation” and was discussed during the Closed Session of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 10th if it’s all been settled.

Since no response was received from any of the city council or staff members, an email with the same requests and questions was, again sent on Feb. 24 and included City Finance Director Dawn Merchant in hopes she could share the amounts the City paid out on each of the 18 settled lawsuits and how much was paid by the insurance pool.

A meeting was then held with City Clerk Michael Mandy on Feb. 25th in another attempt to get the PRA request completely fulfilled. But still, no response was received.

Finally, all five council members and aforementioned City staff were emailed again on Feb. 26th, and included then-Interim City Attorney Derek Cole and Assistant City Clerk Christina Garcia.

Interim City Attorney Says Lawsuit Settlement “Not Currently Finalized”

On Friday, February 27, 2026, Cole responded, “In response, I note that much of what you ask about in your email are questions for comment, not requests for records under the Public Records Act. This consolidated lawsuit remains active as the settlement agreement is not currently finalized and executed. Therefore, neither our office nor City Administration believe it is appropriate to comment on your questions at this time.

“Further, to the extent you have stated proper requests for public records, we note that the City does not have an obligation until after the litigation has concluded to produce any response records. (See Gov. Code sec. 7927.200(a).)

“We do note that, to date, the City’s employment risk manager has paid nearly all of the legal fees and litigation costs for the consolidated action. The City will have to reimburse these expenses after the conclusion of the consolidated action, but as of this time, the City does not have information it can share on what its ultimate share of the litigation expenses will be.

“We also note that the City has agreed to pay the plaintiff’s attorney fees for this case and we do provide a copy of the order the parties entered into to effectuate that agreement. The amount of the attorney fees to be paid is stated in the order.”

The order entitled, “Attorneys’ Fees Agreement” and dated Jan. 8, 2026, shows the City paid Plaintiffs’ counsel attorneys’ fees in the amount $154,902.50 to Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy, LLP.



Antioch & APD civil rights lawsuit settlements

