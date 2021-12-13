Antioch Police report shooter in Friday standoff was unarmed when shot, killed

Following new state law California Department of Justice investigating

By Strategic Communications Officer Darry Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at approximately 1:11 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch began receiving numerous 911 calls of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Dove Court. Several callers reported a neighbor on Dove Court was repeatedly shooting at homes and cars as he was walking down the street in the neighborhood. All available officers responded to the area. Officers arriving at the scene reported hearing gunshots and confirmed one male suspect was armed with a rifle. The 55-year-old male suspect was wearing military-style, camouflage-patterned clothing, and it was later learned he was also wearing body armor.

During the police response, the suspect entered a house at 3809 Dove Court, which was later determined to be where the suspect lived. Based on the ongoing danger to the public, residents were advised to shelter-in-place or were contacted by law enforcement personnel and safely evacuated. Mutual Aid was requested and the Brentwood Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department, and the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff responded to provide immediate support. The Antioch’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were activated and responded to the scene.

As officers established a perimeter in an attempt to contain the incident, the suspect remained barricaded inside the home and intermittently fired the rifle at officers, homes, and vehicles. During the stand-off, which spanned the course of several hours, Antioch CNT made numerous attempts to contact the suspect, to de-escalate the situation and negotiate a peaceful resolution. CNT members asked the subject to exit the house unarmed, so he could be taken into custody without being harmed. The subject refused to exit peacefully and disconnected with CNT several times and continued to fire rounds from inside the home. During the stand-off, the suspect fired approximately 30 times in the direction of officers and other residents in the area.

At approximately 7:07 PM, a fire started inside the home, which spread to the garage. As the fire quickly began to engulf the house, the suspect exited the residence. The suspect fled to the backyard, and then to the side yard where he was contacted by members of the SWAT Team. Upon contact, SWAT officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect. Afterwards, the suspect was evacuated from the side of the house due to the encroaching fire and immediately administered first-aid. Ultimately, the suspect succumbed to his wounds at the scene and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Due to the circumstances surrounding this incident, the countywide Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) protocol was initiated. Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Investigations Bureau, along with a team of Deputy District Attorneys and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Additionally, in accordance with Assembly Bill 1506, the California Department of Justice, is investigating this incident and will independently review the officer involved shooting.

AB 1506: https://oag.ca.gov/ois-incidents. According to that website, “signed into law on September 30, 2020 and in effect on July 1, 2021, AB 1506 provides the California Department of Justice with an important tool to directly help build and maintain trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve by creating a mandate for an independent, statewide prosecutor, moving forward, to investigate and review officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians across California.”

Police did not yet identify the shooter. Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

This information is made available by the Support Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



