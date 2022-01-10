Guadalupe Zavala, a 57-year-old resident of Antioch

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

This is an update to a previous December 10, 2021 press release.

On Dec. 10, 2021, at approximately 1:11 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch began receiving numerous 911 calls of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Dove Court. Several callers reported a neighbor on Dove Court was repeatedly shooting at homes and cars as he was walking down the street in the neighborhood.

All available officers responded to the area. Officers arriving at the scene reported hearing gunshots and confirmed one male suspect was armed with a rifle. The male suspect was wearing military-style, camouflage-patterned clothing, and it was later learned he was also wearing body armor. During the police response, the suspect entered a house on Dove Court, which was later determined to be where the suspect lived.

Because the suspect was unarmed at the time he was shot and killed the countywide Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) protocol was initiated. Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Investigations Bureau, along with a team of Deputy District Attorneys and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

During the investigation of this incident, the decedent was identified as Guadalupe Zavala, a 57-year-old resident of Antioch.

In accordance with law established by the California Public Records Act, the officers directly involved in December’s Officer Involved Shooting were:

– Sergeant Theodore Chang – 20 years of service

– Detective Ryan McDonald – 13.5 years of service

– Officer Scott Duggar – 7 years of service

– Officer Eric Rombough – 9.5 years of service

Currently, the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Justice California Police Shooting Investigation Team (CaPSIT) is investigating this Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident. This remains an open and ongoing investigation.



