Daniel Mackin in photo on his Facebook page on March 14, 2022 and Sept. 25, 2023.

Suspect wanted on homicide warrant faces multiple new charges

By Lieutenant Rick Martin, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The suspect involved in the officer involved shooting on W. Second Street on Oct. 1, 2023, has been identified as 30-year-old Daniel Jackson Mackin (born 8/19/93), a resident of Antioch.

The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Police Officer Thomas Borg #6070, Police Officer Dustin Dibble #6119, Police Officer Shawn Marques #6370, and Police Officer Kyle Armstrong #6618, assigned to Dayshift Patrol.

The following information is based on an ongoing investigation with Antioch Police Detectives along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The facts have led to the following:

On October 1, 2023, at approximately 7:41 a.m. an Antioch Community Service Officer located two vehicles parked in a carport in the 200 block of West 3rd Street. Both vehicles were suspected of being involved in a recent burglary within the City of Antioch. One of the vehicles was determined to be stolen. Officers Dibble and Officer Marques arrived a short time later to assist the CSO. Officer Marques peered into the van and noticed a male subject (Mackin) asleep inside with a gun close by his hands. The officers backed away and requested additional units to the scene.

As officers arrived, Mackin awoke and began moving within the vehicle. Officers gave commands and Mackin did not comply. Mackin started the vehicle and proceeded to drive towards the officers and exit the carport. The vehicle became disabled and was high centered on a grassy berm. With Mackin still in the driver’s seat, Officers on scene tried to de-escalate the situation by giving loud and clear commands. Ultimately, Mackin opened the side passenger doors to the van and fled on foot with the gun in his hand.

Officers Borg, Dibble, Marques, and Armstrong followed south on the A Street extension from West 3rd Street. While running, Mackin turned toward the officers, pointing the handgun in their direction. Fearing their safety and the safety of the public, the officers fired their duty weapons, striking Mackin several times. Officers immediately began rendering first aid and Mackin was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. No officers or other members of the community were injured during this incident. Officers involved were temporarily placed on routine, paid Administrative Leave.

Once Mackin was positively identified, records check revealed Mackin is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a felony conviction. Mackin also had a Ramey warrant for his arrest for his involvement in a homicide. Mackin was later booked into Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges:

Ramey Warrant – 187 PC homicide / 211 PC robbery

245 (c) PC – Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer

29800 PC – Felon in possession of a firearm

496 (d) PC – Receiving a stolen vehicle

148 (a)(1) PC – Resisting arrest

According to the Contra Costa Couty Sheriff’s Department, Mackin is due in Superior Court on Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The use of force by the police department is not taken lightly. To view Antioch Police Departments use of force policy, please click on the following link: http://www.antiochca.gov/fc/police/apd-policy-manual.pdf

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Police blocked off W. 2nd St 10-01-23





Daniel Mackin FB 031422 & 092523

