Man wanted for homicide shot by Antioch police Sunday morning

Following shootout with Antioch police multiple bullet casings and the suspect’s discarded gun can be seen on W. Second Street, Sunday morning, Oct. 1, 2023. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Lt. Rick Martin, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

At approximately 7:41 a.m. on October 1, 2023, Antioch Police Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of W. 3rd Street. Inside the vehicle officers located a male subject who was in possession of a firearm. Officers gave commands to the subject who refused to comply with orders given. The subject attempted to flee in the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The subject abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot with the firearm in hand. Officers engaged with the subject and shots were fired. The subject was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect’s van near the corner of W. Second and W. Third Streets investigated by Antioch police Sunday morning Oct. 1, 2023.

The subject currently has a warrant for his arrest for homicide which occurred earlier this year in the City of Antioch. Antioch Police Detectives along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office and the Contra Costa County crime lab are conducting the investigation. All names will not be released at this time as this is an active investigation and pending notifications. All officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. No further information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



