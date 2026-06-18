Antioch Historical Museum to improve buildings’ exterior, internal operation

The Antioch Historical Museum is located on W. 4th Street. Photo: AHM

Museum, Sports Legends Hall of Fame closed to public beginning today, June 18, 2026

By Carla Baker Marymee, Media Relations, Antioch Historical Museum

ANTIOCH, CA — June 17, 2026 — The Antioch Historical Museum, located at 1500 W. 4th Street, is temporarily closing to the public as the building’s exterior receives much-needed refurbishment and internal operations are modernized. The closure begins June 18, 2026. Work starts June 22 through July 31. Due to insurance liability issues, the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame, housed within the museum, will also be closed.

The temporary closure supports the first phase of the museum’s newly adopted 5‑Year Strategic Plan, which aims to elevate, protect, and reimagine Antioch’s cultural legacy. This initial phase focuses on foundational work, including a full assessment of the historic 1910 Riverview High School building, establishing a modernized organizational structure, and launching the search for the museum’s first Executive Director.

“After several meetings with the Transition Team and our officers, it became clear that we needed this temporary closure to focus our time and energy on making external improvements to the building and modernizing internal operations,” said Theresa Court, President of the Antioch Historical Museum.

As part of the building assessment, Craig Andrews, Manager of the City of Antioch Building Services Division, conducted a full inspection. “We were delighted to learn that the building is solid and sound,” said Tom Hartrick, Transition Team member and owner of Infinity Painting.

Exterior improvements will be completed by Redwood Painting Company, a leading industrial and commercial coatings contractor led by George Del Monte. Work will include a light power wash, inspection and replacement of aging window frames, refurbishment of the museum’s two front entrance doors, fresh white paint on all previously painted surfaces, and removal of damaged wood and the catwalk above the ADA access door.

In addition to physical upgrades, the museum is undertaking a comprehensive review of its internal operations, financial systems, computer infrastructure, and all communications vehicles, including the website, social media, and digital communication to the members.

Transition Team members Donna McGee, Site Director at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center, and Mike Green, Vice Principal at Deer Valley High School, are leading the recruitment effort to find a future Executive Director.

“Implementing the new Strategic Plan is a process and in motion. The changes will take time, but everything we’re doing is to make the museum thrive and preserve the region’s heritage for future generations,” Court said.

The Antioch Historical Museum is housed in the historic 1910 Riverview High School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is also home to the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame. For more information, contact Carla Baker Marymee, Antioch Historical Society Museum Public Relations Strategist, at (925) 775‑8764. Visit the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/antiochhistoricalmuseum or online at antiochhistoricalmuseum.org.



Antioch Historical Museum logo





Antioch Historical Society Museum

