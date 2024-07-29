29-year-old female cyclist dies in early Saturday traffic collision in Antioch

Alcohol suspected to be contributing factor

By Sergeant Rob Green #3639, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, at approximately 12:10 AM, Antioch police officers responded to a vehicle collision in the area of Lone Tree Way and Sagebrush Drive. Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined that a vehicle struck an adult female who was riding a bicycle. Officers rendered first aid until Con Fire paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old female succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel.

The 38-year-old male driver (Antioch resident) of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was contacted by patrol officers. Alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor. The Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and took over the traffic collision investigation. The male driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing serious bodily injury or death. This investigation is in its preliminary stages and the names of the involved parties are not being released pending proper notifications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Traffic Collision Investigator Sergeant Green at 925-779-6864, email rgreen@antiochca.gov.