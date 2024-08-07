Bicycle coalition says death of cyclist on Lone Tree Way in Antioch “preventable”

Bike East Bay wants action in response to death of cyclist Linda Woolridge. Photo source: GoFundMe

Identifies victim, asks Antioch council to take action, says they were warned of dangers; police ID suspect; 4 councilmembers, city staff offer no responses to organization, questions

By Allen D. Payton

Following the death of an Antioch cyclist in a collision caused by a drunk driver on Lone Tree Way on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Bike East Bay Bicycle, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, called it “preventable” and announced a statement sent in a letter to the city council asking for action to “mitigate the ongoing dangers”. The letter also identified the victim as “a 29-year-old mother of 2 named Linda Woolridge.”

As previously reported, according to Antioch Police, the 38-year-old male driver from Antioch, “was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing serious bodily injury or death.” The six-foot tall, 205-pound Hispanic suspect is identified as Alexander Mayorga, born June 29, 1986.

According to Antioch Police Lt. Desmond Bittner, he was arrested and then released pending the results of the toxicology report. Then once we get those back the case will be submitted to the DA’s Office who will determine if charges will be filed against him.”

Asked how long it will take for report to be received Bittner said, “I’m told it’s four to six weeks for the toxicology report. But it depends on the case. For a felony DUI case they could possibly get it expedited.” The case # is 24-006570.

A post on the group’s Facebook page asks the public to join them in their effort writing, “This week Linda Woolridge was struck and killed by a drunk driver while she was biking on Lone Tree Way in Antioch. Linda was a mother of 2, and the 11th person killed on this corridor since it was increased from 4 to 6 lanes in 2018.

We are devastated by all of these preventable tragedies. Please join us in writing Antioch City Council at cityclerk@antiochca.gov ahead of their August 13 meeting, to ask that they coordinate with Bike East Bay on near-term safety mitigations for the corridor.

Read our full statement at the link in our bio.”

The statement signed by Robert Prinz, the organization’s Advocacy Director, says widening Lone Tree Way from four lanes to six lanes in 2018 “was a mistake”, although the road was designed and built to accommodate the additional lanes. They also reminded the council that they and city staff were warned by their members and an Antioch resident about the dangers of eliminating the bicycle only lanes for shared lanes with vehicles before the lanes were added.

However, the organization’s statement acknowledges the “response provided by the city traffic engineer…was as follows: ‘Much thought has been given to the decision to follow the general plan and stripe three lanes along Lone Tree Way (in each direction). This project has been in the works for many years with the Mokelumne Trail being the preferred bike route adjacent to this roadway. Shared bike lanes are also being provided in accordance with the California Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices to provide riders options to use the roadway.’”

The coalition wants the council “to request that staff coordinate with Bike East Bay and the Antioch Parks & Recreation Commission, which currently serves as Antioch’s bike/walk committee, to develop a rapid response, near term safety project for Lone Tree Way and mitigate the ongoing dangers on that corridor.

This project should be informed by countermeasures from the Local Road Safety Plan, as well as Caltrans’ 2024 Complete Streets Contextual Design Guidance.

We also request that you initiate an Antioch bike/walk planning effort, the city’s first and separate from the Contra Costa Countywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. City Council should form a dedicated bike/walk commission to help provide community oversight on plan development and implementation.”

See East Bay Bike’s statement in letter to the Antioch City Council

Questions for City Council, Staff Go Unanswered

City council and staff members were asked if they had responded to the organization and, if so, to provide a copy. They were also asked if the council or city staff have any plans to take any action, or if they are already doing something to address Bike East Bay’s concerns.

Only District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock responded writing, “I have not reached out to them. I know I questioned how the cyclist would be able to ride on the roadway and cannot for the life of me remember how I voted. I know I was concerned about the safety.”

That’s because there was no specific vote on the restriping of Lone Tree Way to six lanes. The comment made by a resident mentioned in the coalition’s statement was made during general Public Comments at the council meeting on Nov. 27, 2018, which was shown incorrectly as Nov. 26.

Statement Author Says “This is a Broader Safety Issue”

“It was never agendized,” Prinz stated when asked about the date of the council vote and correct meeting date the comment was made. “It was part of a larger paving project in either 2017 or 2018.”

“It’s not just a bike safety issue. This is a broader safety issue,” he added, which mirrors the list of incidents mentioned in his letter.

“Since then, 11 people have been killed in crashes on Lone Tree Way, many of them related to speeding,” Prinze wrote. “These people included Elijah Holland, an 11-year-old Antioch resident who was crossing the street on foot when he was hit and killed by a driver in 2020 and 20-year-old Angela Fierro, a pregnant mother who was killed while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle involved in a high-speed crash with another driver.”

“Another 21 individuals have been seriously injured in crashes since the 6-lane configuration was installed, many of whose lives are forever altered via pain and disability,” he added to support his point.

“As to plans, it would have to be part of the next council meeting, which I will reach out to Kwame to see if we can add,” the councilwoman wrote.

Additional attempts to reach Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, Acting City Manager Kwame Reed and Acting Assistant City Manager and Recreation Director Brad Helfenberger for a response were unsuccessful prior to publication time.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Woolridge, but it can no longer be found on the site.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



