CA Controller publishes 2023 payroll data for state government, superior courts, CSU’s

399,000 positions paid almost $29 billion in total wages

Includes Contra Costa Superior Court and Cal State East Bay data

SACRAMENTO — State Controller Malia M. Cohen has published the 2023 self-reported payroll data for state departments, superior courts, and California State Universities (CSU) on the Government Compensation in California website. The data covers more than 399,000 positions and approximately $28.87 billion in total wages for those agencies and institutions.

Users of the site can view compensation levels on maps and search by region, narrow results by name of the entity or by job title, and export raw data or custom reports.

The newly published data were reported by:

• 24 CSU institutions (116,235 employees),

• 56 superior courts (20,884 employees), and

• 157 state departments (262,097 employees).

California law requires cities, counties, and special districts to annually report compensation data to the State Controller. The State Controller also maintains and publishes state and CSU salary data. However, no such statutory requirement exists for the University of California, California community colleges, superior courts, fairs and expositions, First 5 commissions, or K-12 education providers; their reporting is voluntary. Two superior courts either did not file or filed a report that was non-compliant, including those in Alameda County and Tuolumne County.

The site contains pay and benefit information on more than two million government jobs in California, as reported annually by each entity.

Contra Costa County Superior Court

As of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, the information provided for the Contra Costa Superior Court shows 413 employees were paid $35,892,317 in total wages and $13,761,517 in total retirement & health contribution for a total of $49,653,834 in total compensation, or $120,227.20 on average.

In addition the report shares, “This superior court includes payments toward the unfunded liability of the employer sponsored retirement plan.” For more information visit www.cc-courts.org/general/administration.aspx.

Cal State East Bay

As of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, the information provided for California State University, East Bay shows 3,651 employees were paid a total wages of $132,664,169 and $58,874,273 in total retirement & health contribution, for a total of $191,538,442 in compensation or $52,461.91 on average. That doesn’t take into account the many part-time positions for the two-campus university.

In addition, the report shares, “This California State University includes payments toward the unfunded liability of the employer sponsored retirement plan.” For more information visit www.csueastbay.edu/hr.

The State Controller’s Government Compensation in California website provides information on employee pay and benefits for approximately 2 million positions at more than 5,000 public employers. Public employers annually report employee compensation to the State Controller’s Office. It allows the public to view and search employee job titles, build charts and graphics, and download custom reports and raw data.

About Controller Cohen

As the chief fiscal officer of California, Controller Cohen is responsible for accountability and disbursement of the state’s financial resources. The Controller has independent auditing authority over government agencies that spend state funds. She is a member of numerous financing authorities, and fiscal and financial oversight entities including the Franchise Tax Board. She also serves on the boards for the nation’s two largest public pension funds. Follow the Controller on X at @CAController and on Facebook at California State Controller’s Office.



Controller, CSU, CA State & CoCoSuperiorCourt seals

