Contra Costa health officer recommends indoor masking again to reduce risk of rising COVID-19 infection

“Face masks are an effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus” – Dr. Ori Tzvieli

“Wearing a well-fitting mask, such as an N95 or KN95 respirator, is a healthy choice indoors, particularly in public spaces or if around people with whom you do not live.” – Contra Costa Health

By Contra Costa Health

With evidence of increased COVID-19 infections throughout the Bay Area, Contra Costa Health (CCH) recommends masking in crowded indoor settings, particularly for those at high risk of serious illness if infected.

This recommendation is not a health order. It aligns with existing state requirements and recent advice issued in neighboring counties.

A particularly infectious strain of COVID-19, FLiRT, is currently spreading throughout the western U.S., and drives the current surge. Wastewater sampling from the county shows a steady increase in the presence of the virus.

From May 9 to July 9, for example, state lab testing of wastewater samples from the Central Contra Costa Sanitary District showed that concentrations of COVID-19 more than quadrupled. Recently, wastewater concentration has plateaued but still remain high.

Health agencies across the Bay Area jointly lifted most of their requirements and orders to mask indoors in February 2022, but strongly recommended use of masking, particularly for those who are high risk for serious illness, as a prevention measure whenever COVID-19 case rates grew high.

“Face masks are an effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, particularly for those who are at risk for serious illness when there is evidence of elevated COVID-19 activity in the community,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County’s health officer. “This is one of those times. Our health system is not seriously impacted by COVID currently, and our goal is to keep it that way.”

Wearing a well-fitting mask, such as an N95 or KN95 respirator, is a healthy choice indoors, particularly in public spaces or if around people with whom you do not live.

Contra Costa’s only standing COVID-related health order requires workers at healthcare facilities to mask seasonally, from Nov. 1 to April 30 each year, to reduce risk to patients from COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

However, workers and visitors to healthcare facilities, including skilled nursing and congregate care facilities, are strongly encouraged to mask now in those settings.

Health guidance for schools and community colleges remains unchanged. But with the school year beginning this month for most campuses in the county, CCH recommends encouraging students and faculty, particularly those who maybe at risk for serious infection, to mask within classrooms and providing masks to anyone who asks for them, when possible.

Other important ways to protect against COVID-19 are to remain up to date on vaccination, testing for COVID-19 whenever you have symptoms, and staying home from work or school whenever you feel ill. Additionally, treatments remain available for COVID 19 for those who may be at risk of serious illness.

Contact your healthcare provider for advice on vaccination, testing and treatment when you are ill. An updated vaccine to protect against COVID-19 infections is expected to be available in late summer or early fall.

Home test kits are available from healthcare providers and pharmacies throughout the county. Check with your healthcare provider or insurer about any cost or copay for testing or test kits.

For more information about COVID-19 in Contra Costa County, visit cchealth.org/covid19.



CCHealth logo 2023 N&KN95 masks Covid

