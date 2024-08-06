DeSaulnier says “Chevron left California years ago” over state’s climate goals, company says move is about “better collaboration”

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-10). Employees at Chevron’s solar photovoltaic project. Source: Chevron Corp.

Following announcement of HQ move to Texas

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised” – Congressman Mark DeSaulnier who represents San Ramon. “Chevron’s actions and investments do not align with its stated commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Chevron responds

Washington, D.C. – On Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-10) made the following statement on Chevron’s decision to move its headquarters from San Ramon, a city he represents in Congress, to Texas.

“I am disappointed, but not surprised, to see Chevron’s announcement that it will be leaving San Ramon. I have long been involved and advocated for California’s renewable portfolio standard and climate goals to protect both public health and the environment, and for years I have encouraged Chevron to be a diverse energy company investing in clean renewable sources of energy as we in California have been responsibly transitioning away from climate destroying energy and towards clean energy that protects the climate and public health. Unfortunately, these efforts have been much less successful than I had hoped and, in many ways, Chevron left California years ago. I hope as Chevron relocates their corporate facilities, they will keep California’s climate goals in mind. I’ve reached out to the city of San Ramon and I would be happy to work with Chevron, or any other company, in reaching these important energy goals and to continue to support its employees in Contra Costa County.” (See related article)

Alternative energy

However, according to Wikipedia, Chevron has been pursuing alternative energy sources. operations include geothermal solar, wind, biofuel, fuel cells, and hydrogen.[145] In 2021 it significantly increased its use of biofuel from dairy farms, like biomethane.[146]

Chevron has claimed to be the world’s largest producer of geothermal energy.[51] The company’s primary geothermal operations were located in Southeast Asia, but these assets were sold in 2017.[147][148][149][150]

Prior, Chevron operated geothermal wells in Indonesia providing power to Jakarta and the surrounding area. In the Philippines, Chevron also operated geothermal wells at Tiwi field in Albay province, the Makiling-Banahaw field in Laguna and Quezon provinces.[151]

In 2007, Chevron and the United States Department of Energy‘s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) started collaboration to develop and produce algae fuel, which could be converted into transportation fuels, such as jet fuel.[152] In 2008, Chevron and Weyerhaeuser created Catchlight Energy LLC, which researches the conversion of cellulose-based biomass into biofuels.[153] In 2013, the Catchlight plan was downsized due to competition with fossil fuel projects for funds.[154]

Between 2006 and 2011, Chevron contributed up to $12 million to a strategic research alliance with the Georgia Institute of Technology to develop cellulosic biofuels and to create a process to convert biomass like wood or switchgrass into fuels. Additionally, Chevron holds a 22% stake in Galveston Bay Biodiesel LP, which produces up to 110 million US gallons (420,000 m3) of renewable biodiesel fuel a year.[155][156]

In 2010, the Chevron announced a 740 kW photovoltaic demonstration project in Bakersfield, California, called Project Brightfield, for exploring possibilities to use solar power for powering Chevron’s facilities. It consists of technologies from seven companies, which Chevron is evaluating for large-scale use.[157][158] In Fellows, California, Chevron has invested in the 500 kW Solarmine photovoltaic solar project, which supplies daytime power to the Midway-Sunset Oil Field.[159] In Questa, Chevron has built a 1 MW concentrated photovoltaic plant that comprises 173 solar arrays, which use Fresnel lenses.[160][161] In October 2011, Chevron launched a 29-MW thermal solar-to-steam facility in the Coalinga Field to produce the steam for enhanced oil recovery. As of 2012, the project is the largest of its kind in the world.[162]

In 2014, Chevron began reducing its investment in renewable energy technologies, reducing headcount and selling alternative energy-related assets.[163]

In 2015, the Shell Canada Quest Energy project was launched[164] of which Chevron Canada Limited holds a 20% share.[165] The project is based within the Athabasca Oil Sands Project near Fort McMurray, Alberta. It is the world’s first CCS project on a commercial-scale.[164]

DeSaulnier Doubles Down

DeSaulnier was asked why he would make the comment about Chevron when the company has been pursuing and investing in alternative energy sources in multiple ventures since 2006 including geothermal, solar, wind, biofuel, fuel cells and hydrogen. He was also asked what else he wanted Chevron to do.

DeSaulnier’s office responded, “Congressman DeSaulnier believes Chevron’s actions and investments do not align with its stated commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions – moving out of California which has some of the most progressive climate and energy policies, to Texas, which is a heavy fossil fuel supporter, is evidence of that. Additionally, Chevron’s production hit a record 3.1 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day last year and it expects 2024 production to be even higher and a 2022 study found that Chevron does not match its investments to its pledges as it is still financially reliant on fossil fuels.”

Chevron Responds, Move is About Better Collaboration

Asked if the company had a response to DeSaulnier’s initial statement, Chevron spokesman Ross Allen provided the following statement:

“In addition to our release out Friday morning, our Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth spoke about our move on CNBC and BloombergTV. We also hosted our regularly scheduled Earnings Call, where the topic was addressed during both prepared remarks and the Q&A with investors — (an official transcript will be posted to the website early next week).

As you note, we have areas of disagreement with California policymakers about the shape and direction of energy policy. At Chevron, we support affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy – and we believe certain state policies threaten those goals. But our headquarters relocation is about better collaboration and engagement with executives, employees, and business partners.”

“Learn more about our extensive sustainability efforts and capital projects in our 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report — Chevron, which details the way we are achieving “lower carbon, higher returns,” Allen added.

Read the latest news on Chevron’s hydrogen and renewable fuels, like biodiesel, renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel at Alternative Fuels Newsroom — Chevron.



