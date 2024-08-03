Presented by Bay Area Backyard Movement and City of Antioch Recreation Department

Date: Saturday, August 10th, 2024

Time: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Location: Williamson Ranch Park, Antioch at the corner of Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue

In partnership with Bay Area Backyard Movement, the City of Antioch Recreation Department is excited to present our third annual Multicultural Festival. Highlighting cultural diversity and community engagement, this event features live performances, vendors, a kids’ zone filled with games and activities, food and so much more! Embrace diverse cultures through captivating performances, mouthwatering cuisines, and immersive activities. It’s a day of unity, exploration, and embracing our global community as residents from various backgrounds come together to share and showcase their unique heritage, customs, art, music, food and more.

For details visit www.antiochca.gov/multicultural-festival.

To learn more about Bay Area Backyard Movement, visit https://linktr.ee/bayareabackyardmovement.



