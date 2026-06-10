Antioch Police add one officer to the force, promote five others

Antioch Police Chief Joe Vigil (center) is joined by (L-R) new Lieutenant Gary Lowther, Sergeants Adam Duffy and Josh Egan, Corporals Ashley Allen and Erik Nilsen and Officer Dezi Gomez during the oath of office ceremony on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. All photos by Antioch PD

Plus, another new officer in April

“Celebrating Leadership, Service and New Beginnings”

By Antioch Police Department

This past week was an exciting one for the Antioch Police Department as we recognized several well-deserved promotions and welcomed a new officer to our ranks.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Gary Lowther, Sergeant Adam Duffy, Sergeant Josh Egan, Corporal Ashley Allen and Corporal Erik Nilsen and please help us welcome Officer Dezi-James Gomez.

Each of these individuals has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving our community, supporting their fellow officers, and continuously striving for professional excellence.

From military service and specialized investigations to mentoring new officers, crisis negotiations, SWAT assignments, field training, traffic enforcement, and community engagement, these men and women have dedicated countless hours to making Antioch a safer place. Their promotions reflect years of hard work, leadership, sacrifice, and dedication to public service.

We are also proud to welcome Officer Gomez, a local product who grew up in Discovery Bay and Brentwood, recently completed the police academy and our Field Training Program, and is already serving the community he calls home.

Promotions are never achieved alone. We would also like to recognize and thank the families, friends, and loved ones who have supported these officers throughout their careers. Your encouragement and sacrifices make their success possible.

During the ceremony in the Antioch Police Department’s Community Room, Chief Joe Vigil provided additional details about each of the departments’ promoted leaders and the new officer, as he introduced each.

Lt. Gary Lowther is pinned with his new badge by his mother during the ceremony.

Lt. Gary Lowther

Lieutenant Lowther was born and raised in Union City and graduated from James Logan High School. He would go on to earn an NCAA Division I baseball scholarship to Old Dominion University in Norfolk Virginia. While attending Old Dominion University, he met his wife, Carinda, and would graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications.

Lieutenant Lowther would return to California and begin his law enforcement career in 2005 with the Antioch Police Department in 2005, who sponsored him through the 130th Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Basic Police Academy. While in the academy, Lowther was fortunate enough to be allowed a half-day off to get married.

Throughout his time with the department, he would become a Field Training Officer, firearms / active shooter instructor, and serve on the SWAT Team, as well as serve as a detective. He was promoted to corporal in March 2016. As a sergeant, Lieutenant Lowther would supervise patrol teams, work in administration in hiring and recruiting, internal affairs, and supervise the Hostage Negotiation Team as well as the Field Training Program. Over the last six months, Lieutenant Lowther would serve as the acting watch commander, overseeing multiple patrol teams and mentoring and coaching our younger supervisors.

In April, Lieutenant Lowther graduated from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute and was selected by his classmates to speak on their behalf at their graduation ceremony.

Lieutenant Lowther and his wife, Carinda, are proud parents of three amazing boys, Jaxon (17), Caden (14), and Garrett (9). Their continued support has allowed Lieutenant Lowther to remain committed to serving the Antioch community with integrity, professionalism, and leadership.

Sgt. Adam Duffy is pinned by his wife, Heidi and son, Jack.

Sgt. Adam Duffy

Sergeant Duffy was born and raised in Antioch. He began serving our city at an early age, delivering newspapers for the Daily Ledger and working at local grocery stores. Following high school, he left Antioch to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice before answering the call to military service by joining the United States Navy as a Master-at-Arms.

During his six years of honorable service in the Navy, Adam achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class before returning home to continue his commitment to public service. He attended the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office academy, where he earned the distinction of Top Recruit.

Adam began his law enforcement career with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, then joined the Antioch Police Department last June. Throughout his career Sergeant Duffy has served with distinction in Patrol and Investigations.

While assigned to Patrol, Sergeant Duffy served as a Field Training Officer, was a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, and contributed to the department’s recruiting efforts. In Investigations, he was assigned to the Violent Crime Unit, where he spent almost five years investigating numerous serious and violent offenses.

In addition to his primary assignments, Adam serves as a 40mm less-lethal instructor and an EVOC instructor. He oversees the department’s K9 Unit and assists in supervising the Field Training Program. Demonstrating his continued commitment to professional growth, Adam completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the California Coast University while working full time.

Adam is married to his biggest supporter, Heidi, and together they are raising their son, Jack — a future police officer, firefighter, or perhaps even a trash truck driver.

Sgt. Josh Egan with his wife, Jacqueline while holding their daughter, Bailey during the pinning of his new badge.

Sgt. Josh Egan

At an early age Sergeant Egan knew he wanted to serve the greater good. He enlisted in the Army and served in executive protection for the NATO Commander. Sergeant Egan began his law enforcement career with the Modesto Police Department in 2009, where he served as a Field Training Officer, Traffic Officer, and was on their Crime Reduction Team.

Sergeant Egan would join the Antioch Police Department in 2020. Since coming to Antioch, Sergeant Egan has served as a Field Training Officer, Traffic Officer, and is also a Drug Recognition Expert. He has served in a variety of roles, including Motor Officer, Field Training Officer, and Drug Recognition Expert. He also serves as the department’s sole Accident Reconstructionist and has filed many cases. Sergeant Egan is also an instructor in both Emergency Vehicle Operations and Crisis Intervention.

Sergeant Egan is currently working towards completing his bachelor’s Degree. In his free time, he enjoys life at home with his wife, Jacqueline, and their daughter, Bailey. Sergeant Egan is truly grateful for this opportunity and takes immense pride in helping to move the agency forward and lead this department into the future.

Corporal Ashley Allen with Chief Vigil during the ceremony. Her husband and son pinned on her new badge.

Corporal Ashley Allen

Corporal Allen has participated in team sports since an early age. She would go on to have a successful collegiate career as a Division II shortstop and earn her bachelor’s degree from California State University East Bay, in Criminal Justice. During her senior year of college, she was hired by the Antioch Police Department and would later attend the Alameda County Police Academy.

Corporal Allen began her law enforcement career in September 2018 as a patrol officer. During her time in patrol, she would serve as a cadet advisor, mentoring numerous teenage cadets, several of whom have since gone on to become Antioch police officers. Her dedication to mentorship and community engagement has remained a cornerstone of her career.

Corporal Allen would later move into the Investigations Division, where she would spend several years in the Special Victims Unit detective. In this role, she received extensive training in crime scene investigation and advanced investigative techniques related to crimes involving vulnerable victims. Through her thorough investigative work and commitment to seeking justice, she secured successful filings and convictions for numerous cases.

Her time in investigations would see her partner with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force where she would participate in numerous operations targeting individuals exploiting children online. Corporal Allen would also serve as a crisis negotiator, where she assists in high-risk and critical incidents requiring communication and de-escalation skills and techniques.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Corporal Allen enjoys working out, playing recreational softball, and spending quality time with her family, including her three-year-old son Jackson.

Corporal Erik Nilsen is pinned by his wife, Ariel.

Corporal Erik Nilsen

Before beginning his law enforcement career, Corporal Nilsen worked in the financial industry. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University, Fresno and several advanced financial designations from The American College.

After a short period of time Corporal Nilsen moved into the policing profession, beginning his career with the Antioch Police Department in 2017 as a Community Service Officer. He would become a sworn police officer in 2018, at the same time as Corporal Allen, after graduating from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Academy.

Erik has spent time in the operations division assigned to patrol. He would serve as a Field Training Officer, drone pilot, and acting Corporal. In 2024 Erik became a Detective where he worked in the sexual assault, violent crime, financial crime, and property crime units. He also worked in the CSI unit as Detective Jeong’s much younger assistant. Throughout his time in the department, Corporal Nilsen held several ancillary assignments on the Peer Support Team, SWAT Team, Honor Guard, Recruiting Team, and Use of Force Review Board.

Corporal Nilsen has a deep commitment to training, mentoring, and developing officers, as well as serving the Antioch community with professionalism and integrity. He is a department instructor in defensive tactics, force options, de-escalation, and tactical communications.

Corporal Nilsen is joined today by his wife Ariel (yes like the little mermaid) who blessed their family with their first daughter four months ago. He is also joined by his parents and sister whose support has been instrumental throughout his career.

Officer Dezi-James Gomez is pinned by his wife.

Officer Dezi-James Gomez

Officer Gomez was born in San Mateo and grew up in Discovery Bay and Brentwood. He attended Liberty High School and shortly after attended Los Medanos College EMT Academy.

Earlier this year he completed the Alameda County Sheriff’s academy and a few weeks ago completed our Field Training Program.

Dezi’s father is a motivational figure for him becoming a police officer. His dad was in the military and so was his grandpa. In his free time, he does a lot of water sports on the delta. He wakeboards, fishes, and rides jet skis. Officer Gomez enjoys family bonding and meeting new people.

Fun fact: Dezi and his wife have four very loud parrots.

Chief Vigil administered the oath of office to the five.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Lowther, Sergeant Duffy, Sergeant Egan, Corporal Allen, Corporal Nilsen, and welcoming Officer Gomez to the Antioch Police Department family. We are proud to have each of them serving our community.

Congratulations and thank you for your continued service to Antioch!

Officer Brandon Stanley joined the Antioch Police Department in April 2026.

Another New Officer in April

In April, another new, lateral sworn officer was added to the force, Brandon Stanley.

Brandon was born in Daly City and raised in Modesto. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and brings a strong background in law enforcement to our team.

Before joining APD, Brandon worked with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, where he spent three years in adult detention before transitioning to patrol. He has served as a Field Training Officer (FTO) since 2020 and has been working in traffic enforcement over the past couple of years.

Please join us in welcoming Officer Stanley to the Antioch Police Department!

According to Chief Vigil, the two additions bring the total number of sworn officers on the force to 85 as of Wednesday, June 10th.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Promotional & Swearing-In Ceremony APD 060326





APD Officer Brandon Stanley 04-26 & APD logo





APD Officer Gomez pinning 06-26





APD pinning Corporal Nilsen 06-26





APD Chief Vigil & Corporal Allen 06-26





APD pinning Sgt Egan 06-26





APD pinning Sgt Duffy 06-26





APD pinning Lt Lowther 06-26

