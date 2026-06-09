Deer Valley High School graduates 382 in Class of 2026 during 30th year

The Deer Valley High School Class of 2026 graduates toss their caps into the air in celebration inside Wolverines Stadium Saturday morning, June 6, 2026. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

The 382 graduates of the Deer Valley High School Class of 2026 celebrated with their faculty, family and friends during the school’s 30th year, Saturday morning, June 6th.

The class entered Wolverines Stadium to the traditional sounds of Pomp and Circumstance by the Deer Valley High School Band, led by Music Director Ryan Carr. The Deer Valley Jr. ROTC Cadets, under the leadership of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Ronnie McGee, provided the Presentation of Colors.

The DVHS Jr. ROTC Presented the Colors and the Divine Voices performed the National Anthem.

The National Anthem was then performed by the Divine Voices, led by Choral Director Alivia Logan and Salutatorian Natalie Hill then asked her classmates to be seated.

DVHS Class of 2026 Salutatorian Natalie Hill speaks during the ceremony as district and school officials look on and with her U.S. Marine Corps scholarship ceremonial check and certificate following the school’s Awards Ceremony earlier this year. Right photo courtesy of Stephanie Hill

House 2 Vice Principal Mike Green, once again, served as Master of Ceremonies. He mentioned that Hill “will attend UCLA in the fall on a full-ride scholarship to study political science. She plans to participate in the ROTC and become a military officer upon graduation.”

Earlier this year, Hill received a $180,000 college scholarship from the U.S. Marine Corps.

DVHS Vice Principal Mike Green, Principal Robert Bowers and Trustee Antonio Hernandez speak to the graduates of the Class of 2026 Saturday morning.

Green mentioned the Antioch Unified School District officials in attendance for the ceremony. They included Trustees Antonio Hernandez, Mary Rocha, Dee Brown and Olga Cobos Smith who each later handed out the diplomas. Also, in attendance was Dr. Camille Johnson, Associate Superintendent for Human Resources.

Many of the graduates decorated their caps with personal messages.

Green then introduced Principal Robert Bowers who spoke to the graduates saying, “You’re a special class. Over the past four years you’ve accomplished amazing things. You’ve created memories that have built a culture that will be remembered long after today.”

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of DVHS,” he continued. “I’ve been incredibly impressed by your kindness, resilience. The world you are entering needs exactly what you have to offer. Believe in yourselves the way I believe in you. Dream big, work hard, take chances and make a difference. Go change the world.”

Trustee Hernandez then shared about his own experience growing up in Antioch, graduating from Dozier Libbey Medical High School, going on to college and now, in med school.

DVHS Senior Class President Amanda Brown (left) and Valedictorian Emma Canales (center) speak to the graduates. AUSD Associate Superintendent Dr. Camille Johnson (right) accepts the Class of 2026.

Green introduced Senior Class President Amanda Brown saying, “She will attend (Cal State) Fullerton in the fall and study early childhood development. She has also been awarded the City of Antioch’s 2025 Youth of the Year.”

She then spoke about her and her fellow graduates’ time in school and compared it to a garden of flowers referring to a poem she quoted.

“We used it to grow. Every challenge made us stronger, and every supporter gave us life,” she stated. “To our parents and teachers, thank you. Thank you for helping water our garden.”

To her classmates she concluded, “My encouragement to you is to keep building your garden.”

Green introduced Valedictorian Emma Canales saying, “She will attend U.C. Berkeley on a full-ride scholarship in the fall to study electrical and computer engineering.”

She offered thanks to her family, “who have pushed me past my limits. To everyone else, friends, teachers and mentors…who have encouraged me to become the person I am today.”

Canales then spoke of “The multiverse” and mentioned her own upbringing including the fact, “the doctor gave me to the wrong mother. My grandmother advocated for me.”

“Push back against every barrier,” she encouraged her fellow graduates. “As you move forward in your journey, take a moment to realize how much you’ve been given and you’ve given to others. I’m confident your resilience and passion you’ve demonstrated will become your best assets. Give yourself grace and humility.”

Associate Superintendent Johnson accepted “the Class of 2026 of Deer Valley High School. I certify that each of you have completed the graduation requirements of the Antioch Unified School District. Henceforth you are to be considered graduates and alumni of Deer Valley High School.”

The Divine Voices then performed, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and “Ad Astra” which was followed by the Reading of the Names of the graduates by DVHS Math Department Chair Maria McClain and Math Instructor Jessika Tate.

The Deer Valley Divine Voices perform “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” during the ceremony Saturday morning.

Class President Brown then led her classmates in the turning of their tassels to officially demonstrate they had graduated, as some tossed their caps in the air in celebration.

The graduates were then led off the field by Green and Bowers during the Recessional to the sounds of the DVHS Band.

Congratulations, Class of 2026 and God bless you in your future endeavors!

Watch the DVHS 2026 graduation video.



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DVHS 2026 grad Class Pres Valedictorian & Assoc Sup





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DVHS 2026 grad band

