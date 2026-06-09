Antioch to celebrate Juneteenth Friday, June 19th

Fourth Annual event features live performances, music, food, activities for kids and adults, and more!

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Celebrate this Juneteenth with the City of Antioch! This free annual city-sponsored Juneteenth Celebration is where we come together as a city to honor freedom, culture and community. Join us Friday, June 19th for a day of reflection that showcases the richness of African American heritage as we embrace the vibrancy and resiliency of Black culture. This event features live performances, music, food, activities for kids and adults, and so much more!

What Is Juneteenth?

Short for June Nineteenth, Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the 1865 emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States – marking the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure the freedom of all remaining enslaved people. Texas became the first U.S. state to celebrate Juneteenth in 1979. Officially becoming a U.S. federal holiday in June of 2021, the City of Antioch is proud to present our fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Entertainment

The Antioch Juneteenth Celebration music line up is here!

DURTI RYCE Featuring DERON will light up the stage with a tribute to the one and only Frankie Beverly, an icon of soul and R&B!

Oh, we’re not done. We are also excited to welcome powerhouse songstress, MONIQUE RENEE who will grace the stage with a tribute to Lady T, Teena Marie!

Two acts, two unforgettable icons to be honored, one incredible night. Join us for food, games, fun, and memories at this year’s Antioch Juneteenth Celebration.

We’ll see you there!

FRIDAY, JUNE 19th, 2026

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Williamson Ranch Park, Antioch, CA

For more information visit Juneteenth Celebration | Antioch, CA.



Antioch Juneteenth 2026

