Antioch Police Acting Lt. Gary Lowther is joined by Captains Matt Koch and Shane Bower for the SLI graduation on April 3, 2026. Photo: Antioch PD

Chosen by classmates to speak at graduation

By Allen D. Payton

Lt. Lowther speaks at the SLI graduation on April 3, 2026. Video screenshot courtesy of Antioch PD

In an April 7th, 2026 post on their Facebook page, the Antioch Police Department wrote, “We are proud to congratulate Acting Lieutenant Gary Lowther on his recent graduation from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute (SLI) after completing the program’s rigorous eight-month long course. This program continues to train new leaders while they learn and collaborate with some of the most experienced law enforcement innovators. Acting Lt. Lowther was honored to be chosen by his peers to be a speaker at the SLI graduation.

Congrats Gary on the accomplishment and we’re excited to watch your career continue to grow!”

California Law Enforcement Officers who hold the rank of Sergeant are the individuals who get to attend this program.

Antioch PD Captain Matt Koch said the graduation was held in Folsom on April 3rd and offered additional details about the program saying, “SLI is an eight-month leadership course, one week a month for eight months. It focuses on adaptive leadership and culture shifts.”

The institute is part of the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards & Training, known as POST.

“According to POST’s website, The Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute (SBSLI) is a program designed to stimulate personal growth, leadership, and ethical decision-making in California law enforcement front-line supervisors. Designed and implemented in 1988 through the efforts of California law enforcement professionals and top educators and trainers, the SBSLI is an intense program based on experiential learning techniques. Students are challenged to learn new ways to resolve issues through group and individual work.

“The curriculum takes students through an analysis of management (planning, organizing, directing, etc.) and leadership (inspiring, challenging, developing, etc.) and how each discipline compliments the other. The course progresses from self-evaluation, to interpersonal evaluation, to organizational relationships.

“Graduates of SLI have the ability to earn college credit upon completion of the program through CSULB’s College of Continuing and Professional Education (CCPE)(external link).

Antioch Police Acting Lt. Lowther (sixth from left) with his SLI graduating class and instructors. Courtesy of Antioch PD

“During the program, a typical successful student develops the ability to:

Correlate the relationship between personal and organizational principles and values

Exercise greater leadership in personal and professional activities

Increase personal influence with individuals and groups to accomplish organizational goals

Analyze issues from multiple perspectives

Develop increased self-confidence and confidence in the ability of others

Provide support and development for peers and subordinates

Recognize and address areas for personal improvement

Effectively integrate management skills and leadership qualities

“A typical successful student is willing to learn, open to new ideas, and able to engage in deep self-examination of values and beliefs. The program is not a ‘how-to’ course and should not be viewed as a fix for problem individuals. The curriculum provides a forum for personal growth and development of qualities necessary for effective public safety leadership.”

The institute was named for Sherman Block, the 29th Sheriff of Los Angeles County. According to his Wikipedia page, he served from 1982 until his death in 1998, during his campaign for re-election, which he was expected to win, following a 42-year career.



Video screenshot of Lt. Lowther at SLI graduation





Acting Lt. Lowther Captains Koch & Bower





Acting Lt. Lowther & SLI graduating class

