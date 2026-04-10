Contra Costa County Fair returns May 14-17, 2026

We’re WILD about the Fair and 2026 is bringing the ROAR!

By Cheyenne Erickson, CEO, Contra Costa Fair & Event Park

Get ready, Contra Costa County… new thrills, new events and wildly exciting surprises are coming to the Fairgrounds during the Contra Costa County Fair May 14-17.

Mark your calendars:

Friday, May 15 – Bulls & Broncs Rodeo kicks things off at 7PM

Saturday, May 16 – Flat Track Motorcycle Racing! FREE with fair admission!

All weekend – New and exciting grounds acts you won’t want to miss

Sunday, May 17 – Junior Livestock Auction at 9AM

We’re turning up the fun and going full safari mode!

This year’s fair is shaping up to be an exciting one. Some of the highlights include:

Exotic animals and family-friendly attractions

The return of the Bulls & Broncs Rodeo—back for the first time in 20 years

Flat Track Motorcycle Racing on Saturday (FREE with fair admission)

Junior Livestock Auction on Sunday—support local youth and enjoy some of the best locally raised meat around

We are also crowning our very FIRST Mini Miss Contra Costa during our Miss Contra Costa Scholarship Program Thursday, May 14 at 6pm. They have been working very hard on resumes, honing their communication skills and leadership development.

More details coming soon… until then, stay WILD about the Fair!

For more information click here: 2026 Contra Costa County Fair – May 14-17, 2026.



CCC Fair bottom border art





Wild About the Fair 2026

