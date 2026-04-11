Suspect in fatal Antioch shooting of 20-year-old woman arrested in San Diego

Zahvon Hopson was arrested in San Diego on Friday, April 10, 2026. Photo: Antioch PD

By Acting Sgt. John Cox #5705, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Wanted by Antioch Police for the February fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Antioch, 21-year-old Zahvon Hopson was arrested on Friday, April 10, 2026, by San Diego Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. Antioch Police Department would like to thank our partners at San Diego Police Department for their assistance in apprehending this dangerous individual.

The case is expected to be filed with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later next week.

The Investigations Bureau will provide additional updates as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Shaffer at (925) 779-6944 or via email at cshaffer@antiochca.gov.



Zahvon Hopson in custody APD & SDPD

