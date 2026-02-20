«
»

Antioch Police investigate fatal shooting of young woman on Sycamore Drive

By Acting Sgt. John Cox #5705, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Antioch police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive on February 19, 2026, at 7:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered medical aid; however, she died at the scene.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, including Crime Scene Investigators and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit, responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The suspect is known to police.

This case remains active, and no additional information is being released at this time.

The Investigations Bureau will provide additional updates as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Shaffer at (925) 779-6944 or via email at cshaffer@antiochca.gov.


This entry was posted on Friday, February 20th, 2026 at 10:37 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply