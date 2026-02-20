Armed store robbery leads to officer involved shooting, arrest in Antioch

Following an armed robbery of the FoodMaxx store where the suspect smashed into the front door and then drove across town with an APD Officer inside, he fled his vehicle on Southwood Way, Friday morning, Feb. 20, 2026. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Officer trapped inside suspect’s car while driving high-speed across town

By Allen D. Payton

According to Lt. William Whitaker of the Antioch Police Investigations Bureau, this morning, Friday, February 20, 2026, at 5:16 a.m., Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a robbery in progress. While officers were en route, the reporting party stated that one of the suspects was armed with a firearm and had threatened him.

According to Captain Desmond Bittner, “The suspect vehicle backed into the FoodMaxx store before the officers arrived,” smashing in the front glass doors. One employee said store employees heard the crash, saw some of the commotion, called police who arrived quickly, and that there was more than one suspect who entered the store and attempted to steal alcohol.

When officers arrived, they confronted a suspect at the scene. During the encounter, the suspect rammed his vehicle into an occupied patrol car. An officer who was outside the suspect’s vehicle then came into contact with the driver, and a physical struggle ensued.

During the altercation, the officer was pulled into the vehicle as the suspect drove forward, striking both a patrol car and the nearby store.

The officer gave the driver multiple commands to stop the car, but he did not comply. The suspect continued driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed with the officer trapped inside. The officer then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect exited the vehicle on the sidewalk in front of a house on the corner of Southwood Way at Field Brook Court and fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. Bittner confirmed, “The suspect was arrested in the area of the Southwood Way location.”

Two K9 Officers could be seen searching the perimeter and a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigator could be seen leaving Southwood Way before detectives arrived.

According to Con Fire Captain Daniel, his agency was called by Antioch Police and Con Fire “transported one individual” to an area hospital. A photographer from Emergency Spotlight who heard the call said, “I woke up early to sirens then turned on the scanner and heard them request a fire engine and ambulance for a person on that street who was shot in the leg.”

Officers provided medical aid at the scene. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the officer suffered minor injuries.

In accordance with department policy, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is leading the investigation in partnership with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, pursuant to the Contra Costa County Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information regarding the incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6866 or via email: abecerra@antiochca.gov or by calling the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6926.

Details about the suspect have been requested. Please check back for any updates to this report.



