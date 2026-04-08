Antioch Police ID suspect in fatal February shooting of 20-year-old woman

22-year-old Zahvon Hopson is wanted by Antioch Police for a fatal shooting. Photo: Antioch PD

Seek public’s help locating him

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

Antioch Police Department detectives identified 21-year-old Zahvon Hopson as the suspect in the shooting of a 20-year-old female on February 19 through a combination of video surveillance, witness statements, and forensic evidence.

Hopson should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised not to confront him. Anyone who sees Hopson in public or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Hopson is also encouraged to peacefully surrender to the Antioch Police Department.

As previously reported, Antioch police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive on February 19, 2026, at 7:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered medical aid; however, she died at the scene.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, including Crime Scene Investigators and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit, responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The suspect is known to police.

During the course of the investigation, if detectives identify any individuals who assisted Hopson in evading law enforcement, or anyone who knowingly assists Hopson in the future, they will be subject to arrest for accessory under Penal Code section 32.

According to localcrimenews.com, Hopson was arrested on July 7, 2023, while a Richmond resident, for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. As an Antioch resident, he was also arrested on April 17, 2025, for resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer and intoxicated in public.

The Investigations Bureau will provide additional updates as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Shaffer at (925) 779-6944 or via email at cshaffer@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD & Zahvon Hopson

