Antioch School Board to hold budget study session during special afternoon meeting April 9th

Graphic source: AUSD

Will discuss oversight of Special Education funding

By Allen D. Payton

Facing a $32 million deficit, the Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a Budget Study Session during a special afternoon meeting on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

According to the agenda, “The purpose of the Budget Study Session is to strengthen Board–District oversight of Special Education funding by examining spending practices, ensuring alignment and compliance, discussing reductions, and identifying opportunities for improved monitoring, transparency, and accountability.”

However, there are no attachments to the agenda, including no staff presentation for the board members to study or discuss. They do have presentations from their Feb. 11th and March 11th meetings.

Questions for Board

Board President Jag Lathan and the other four members were asked why they are holding the Budget Study Session this Thursday at 4:00 p.m. when most residents they represent can’t attend and provide input especially when the District is facing a $32 million deficit and so many budget cuts are proposed.

They were also asked why not have it after the Closed Session at 5:30 p.m. and why have it on a Thursday instead of on a Wednesday night like when their regular meetings are held.

Lathan, who is also running for County Superintendent of Education, has an auto response from her official District email which reads, “Thank you for your message. Your experience and input are invaluable in helping us reach our goals. Due to the high volume of emails, I may not be able to respond to each one. However, I make every effort to read all messages and respond when possible.”

But neither she nor any of the other school board members responded on the record prior to publication time.

Source: AUSD

Budget Shows $32M Deficit

As of the Budget Presentation on March 11, 2026, the “Estimated Budget Adjustment at Second Interim to Maintain Fiscal Balance is $32 M.”

A Budget Collaborative, consisting of principals, teachers, classified employees, parents and district staff leadership, will be meeting again on April 13th and 22nd.

The board will also hold an Online Budget Webinar on May 11th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. For more information about the District’s 2026-27 Fiscal Year Budget visit Budget Information | Antioch Unified School District.

Closed Sesson Labor Negotiations

At 5:30 p.m., the Board will adjourn to Closed Session for labor negotiations with four employee organizations. They include the Antioch Education Association made up of the District’s teachers, California School Employees Association, Chapter 85, also known as Classified staff; Antioch Management Association and Senior Management.

The Agency Negotiator will be Associate Superintendent Dr. Camille Johnson for the first two employee organizations, Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams for the third, and Williams and Legal Counsel Scott Holbrook for the fourth negotiation.

The meeting will be held in the District Office Board Room at 510 G Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. It can also be viewed live on the District’s YouTube channel.

See the meeting agenda.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



AUSD Budget graphic





AUSD Budget How did we get here chart

