Volunteers needed for the BART Police Civilian Review Board
Application Deadline: June 12th
BART is accepting applications for four volunteer position(s) on the BART Police Civilian Review Board (BPCRB) from Thursday, March 12, 2026 through Friday, June 12, 2026.
The BPCRB is comprised of 11 members and residents of the following counties: Contra Costa, Alameda, San Mateo or San Francisco. The Appointments will be made by President Melissa Hernandez, District 5; and Director Janice Li, District 8. The full BART Board of Directors will appoint the vacant Public-at-Large seat.
Members of the BPCRB work to increase the public’s confidence in BART’s Policing services by:
- Reviewing, recommending and monitoring the implementation of changes to police policies, procedures, and practices
- Receiving citizen allegations of on-duty police misconduct
- Advising Board of Directors, General Manager, Independent Police Auditor, and Police Chief
- Participating in recommending appropriate disciplinary action
- Meeting periodically with representatives of the BART Police associations
- Participating in community outreach
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Receive citizen allegations of on-duty police misconduct
- Participate in recommending appropriate disciplinary action.
- Advise Board of Directors, Independent Police Auditor and Police Chief
- Review, recommend and monitor implementation of changes to police policies, procedures & practices.
- Meet periodically with representatives of the BART Police associations
- Participate in community outreach
BPCRB Member Qualifications:
- Must reside within Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco or San Mateo counties
- Fair minded and objective
- Demonstrated commitment to community service
- Not currently employed in a law enforcement capacity, either sworn or non-sworn
- Not a relative of current or former BART Police Department personnel
- No felony convictions
Final Filing Date – Application deadline is Thursday, June 12, 2026, at 5:00 P.M. (PST)
Please download the printable application and return the application form and relevant attachments to the BART Office of the District Secretary at:
2150 Webster Street, 10th Floor, Oakland, CA 94612
Applications may also be emailed to bpcrb@bart.gov
You may also submit your application using DocuSign by clicking on the following link:
E-Application
Please feel free to call the Office of the District Secretary at (510) 464-6083 with any questions.
Learn more about the BPCRB by visiting the webpage or BPCRB Recruitment Flyer
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