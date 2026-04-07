Volunteers needed for the BART Police Civilian Review Board

Application Deadline: June 12th

BART is accepting applications for four volunteer position(s) on the BART Police Civilian Review Board (BPCRB) from Thursday, March 12, 2026 through Friday, June 12, 2026.

The BPCRB is comprised of 11 members and residents of the following counties: Contra Costa, Alameda, San Mateo or San Francisco. The Appointments will be made by President Melissa Hernandez, District 5; and Director Janice Li, District 8. The full BART Board of Directors will appoint the vacant Public-at-Large seat.

Members of the BPCRB work to increase the public’s confidence in BART’s Policing services by:

Reviewing, recommending and monitoring the implementation of changes to police policies, procedures, and practices

Receiving citizen allegations of on-duty police misconduct

Advising Board of Directors, General Manager, Independent Police Auditor, and Police Chief

Participating in recommending appropriate disciplinary action

Meeting periodically with representatives of the BART Police associations

Participating in community outreach

Duties and Responsibilities:

Receive citizen allegations of on-duty police misconduct

Participate in recommending appropriate disciplinary action.

Advise Board of Directors, Independent Police Auditor and Police Chief

Review, recommend and monitor implementation of changes to police policies, procedures & practices.

Meet periodically with representatives of the BART Police associations

Participate in community outreach

BPCRB Member Qualifications:

Must reside within Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco or San Mateo counties

Fair minded and objective

Demonstrated commitment to community service

Not currently employed in a law enforcement capacity, either sworn or non-sworn

Not a relative of current or former BART Police Department personnel

No felony convictions

Final Filing Date – Application deadline is Thursday, June 12, 2026, at 5:00 P.M. (PST)

Please download the printable application and return the application form and relevant attachments to the BART Office of the District Secretary at:

2150 Webster Street, 10th Floor, Oakland, CA 94612

Applications may also be emailed to bpcrb@bart.gov

You may also submit your application using DocuSign by clicking on the following link:

E-Application

Please feel free to call the Office of the District Secretary at (510) 464-6083 with any questions.

Learn more about the BPCRB by visiting the webpage or BPCRB Recruitment Flyer



BART Police CRB

