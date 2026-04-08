Councilwoman Wilson to hold Meet & Greet with State Senator Grayson, Assemblywoman Avila-Farias April 16th

Join Councilmember Monica Wilson and Antioch leadership for an evening of real conversation, connection, and community.

This is your opportunity to hear directly from city leaders, ask questions, and share what matters most in District 4.

Featuring:

• State Senator Tim Grayson

• Assemblywoman Anamarie Avila-Farias

• Antioch leadership and department directors

Thursday, April 16

6 PM – 7:30 PM

International Barbershop, 4629 Golf Course Road, Antioch, near Tailgaters.

Bring your questions. Bring your ideas. Be part of the conversation.



MWilson D4 Meet & Greet 4-16-26

