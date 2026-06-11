With almost all ballots processed elections in Contra Costa confirmed

No changes in new leaders elected, countywide ballot measures

But lead change in 14th Assembly District second place for November run-off

By Allen D. Payton

According to the Contra Costa Elections Division, with the seven-day deadline to receive mail-in ballots passed on Tuesday and only 2,100 ballots remaining to be processed and 4,000 ballots to be cured, the results are confirmed as of June 10th at 3:23 p.m.: three new leaders have been elected, three re-elected, one ballot measure passed and two failed. A total of 323,422 ballots were cast in the county resulting in a 44.21% turnout.

Plus, according to the California Secretary of State as of 7:25 p.m., second place in two of the closest races in the state have been determined, including one lead change since last Friday’s update.

Source: CCC Elections

County Leader Elections

In the four contested races for countywide positions no changes occurred. Dr. Dana Eaton defeated Dr. Jag Lathan for Superintendent of Schools; Vince Robb defeated his two opponents, Nick Spinner and Kismat Kathrani, for Assessor; Peter Karumbi defeated Deepika Naharas for Auditor-Controller; and incumbent County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar Kristin Connelly was re-elected having defeated challenger Pratima Sonavne.

Source: CCC Elections

Countywide Ballot Measures – A Passes, B & G Fail

In the three countywide ballot measure elections, Measure A, the Urban Limit Line renewal, passed overwhelmingly while Measure B, the County’s sales tax increase and Measure G, the college district’s bond, were defeated.

Measure A increased its margin of victory to 70.2% of the vote in favor to 29.8% opposed.

In the Measure B contest, while more “no” than “yes” votes were counted since last Friday’s update and the margin of defeat increased from 36,562 votes to now 41,093, the percentage of defeat decreased from 57.41% to 56.93% of the vote against. Yet, there are not enough votes remaining to be counted in the county for it to pass.

Although the “yes” votes overtook the “no” votes in the Measure G contest and currently lead by 253 votes, it requires 55% of the vote to pass. There are now 50.03% of the vote in favor to 49.97% opposed. Yet, even if all the remaining 6,100 ballots in the county included favorable votes, the bond measure would still fall about 12,000 votes short of passing.

Source: CA Secretary of State

Lead Change in 14th Assembly District

In the race for second place to determine who will face incumbent Democrat Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks in November in the 14th Assembly District, which includes most of West County and portions of Alameda County, a lead change occurred. Green Party candidate Mark Rendon has overtaken Republican Borgar Solnordal by 1,251 votes, a reversal of 2,201 votes since last Friday’s update and 3,336 votes since Election Night.

Source: CA Secretary of State

10th Congressional District

In the second-place contest to determine who will take on incumbent Democrat Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in November in the 10th Congressional District, which includes most of Contra Costa and portions of Alameda County, Republican Jeff Frese has 3,077 more votes than third-time candidate Katherine Piccinini. He increased his lead by 121 votes since the last update and 233 since Election Night.

The mystery candidate has a website, Facebook page with two followers, X/Twitter feed with zero followers and an Instagram account with one post and one follower as of June 10th. But Frese does not provide a photo of himself or description of what he does for work as a Small Business Owner, which is his ballot designation. Only an email address is provided. An effort to reach him comment about his advancing to the General Election and details about his business were unsuccessful prior to publication time.

Estimated number of unprocessed ballots in Contra Costa County:

Ballots voted at a voting location – 0

Vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day – 0

Vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day – 0

Provisional ballots – 100

Conditional Voter Registration Provisional ballots – 1,000

Other (In Review, Damaged) – 1,000

Total – 2,100

Ballots Left to Cure – 4,000

Next Results Expected (date and time): Friday, 6/12/2026, 4:00PM

Estimated number of unprocessed ballots in Alameda County:

Ballots voted at a voting location – 0

Vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day – 0

Vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day – 18,058

Provisional ballots – 233

Conditional Voter Registration Provisional ballots – 1,467

Other (In Review, Damaged) – 293

Total – 20,051

Ballots Left to Cure – 1,600

Next Results Expected: Friday, 6/12/2026, 4:00PM

According to the Secretary of State, “State law requires county elections officials to report final official results to the Secretary of State by July 3, 2026. The Secretary of State has until July 10, 2026, to certify the results of the election.”

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



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