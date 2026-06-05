Contra Costa elections update shows no changes in county races, measures

But margin of defeat for Measure G’s college district bond narrows

Second place races for 14th Assembly District narrows, 10th Congressional District widens but still too close to call

By Allen D. Payton

According to the Contra Costa Elections Division Update 1, as of Friday, June 5, 2026, at 3:44 PM a total of 267,760 ballots have been counted for a 36.6 percent voter turnout in the county, so far. But the additional ballots have not resulted in any changes to the winners in the four contested countywide races of Superintendent of Schools, Assessor, Auditor-Controller and Clerk-Recorder-Registrar. Nor in the races for the 11th, 15th and 16th Assembly Districts or 8th and 9th Congressional Districts. While Measure A is still passing and Measures B and G are still failing, the margin of defeat for Measure G has narrowed. (See related article)

Contra Costa countywide offices Primary Election Results Update 1 as of Friday, June 5, 2026. Source: CCC Elections Division

Dr. Dana Eaton’s dominating lead over Dr. Jag Lathan for Superintendent has increased from 63,800 votes on Election Night to 92,179. But Eaton’s share of the vote decreased from 73.44% to 72.12%.

Vince Robb’s commanding lead in the Assessor’s race over his two opponents, Nick Spinner and Kismat Kathrani, has increased from 66,516 to 99,549 and from 85,909 to 130,261 votes, respectively. But Robb’s share of the vote decreased slightly from 67.99% to 67.66%. Because he has received more than 50% of the vote, he will not have to face off against the second-place finisher in November.

In the Auditor-Controller’s race, Peter Karumbi’s insurmountable lead increased from 79,449 votes on Election Night to 119,202 over Deepika Naharas. But his share of the vote decreased from 79.23% to 78.87%.

Finally, in the Clerk-Recorder-Registrar’s race, incumbent Kristin Connelly is soundly defeating her opponent, Pratima Sonavne by the widest margin of the four countywide contests by 161,995 votes for 87.08% of the vote. That is a slight increase over the Election Night results of 87.02% of the vote.

Election Results from Update 1 as of June 5, 2026. Source: CCC Elections Division

No Changes to Results for Countywide Ballot Measures

In the three countywide ballot measures, no changes occurred due to the additional votes included in Friday’s updated results as Measure A is still passing and Measures B and G still failing.

Measure A, the Urban Limit Line renewal vote is still winning, now by 95,353 votes or 69.81% of the vote, an increase over Election Night results of 67.91%.

Measure B, the County’s 0.625% sales tax increase is now failing by 36,562 votes with 57.91% of the vote against, a slight decrease over Election Night results of 59.04% opposing.

Finally, the updated results for Measure G, the community college district’s bond measure, which requires a 55% vote to pass, show an increase in support. It is now failing by just 4,049 votes or 50.83% to 49.17% of voters in favor, closing the margin of defeat by 6,285 votes. In order to pass, the measure will need over 62% of the remaining votes to be in support.

Election results as of Friday, June 5, 2026. Source: CA Secretary of State

Two Contests Too Close to Call

There are two races in the county listed on the California Secretary of State’s Close Contests webpage.

In the 14th Assembly District, the race for second place to determine who will take on incumbent Democrat Buffy Wicks in November, has narrowed from 2,085 votes on Election Night to just 950 votes. Republican Borgar Solnordal now has 9,357 votes or 10.0% and Green Party candidate Mark Rendon has 8,407 or 9.0% of the vote. That seat includes most of West County and portions of Alameda County.

In the 10th Congressional District, which covers most of Contra Costa County, the current second place finisher, Republican Jeff Frese has expanded his lead over fellow Republican challenger, Katherine Piccinini to 2,956, a total of 112 more votes than on Election Night. Frese now has 24,115 votes or 13.5% to Piccini’s 21,159 or 11.8% of the vote. The winner between the two will determine who will face incumbent Democrat Representative Mark DeSaulnier in November.

Election results as of June 5, 2026. Source: CA Secretary of State

Remaining Ballots, More Arriving

There are currently 55,200 ballots remaining to be processed. But according to Contra Costa County Assistant Registrar Helen Nolan, ballots postmarked by election day can still arrive at the Elections office by next Tuesday, June 9th at 5:00 p.m. So, the total number of remaining ballots is expected to increase.

Following is the breakdown of the estimated number of current unprocessed ballots:

Ballots voted at a voting location – 100

Vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day – 28,500

Vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day – 24,000

Provisional ballots – 100

Conditional Voter Registration Provisional ballots – 1,000

Other (In Review, Damaged) – 1,500

Total – 55,200 The next results update is expected on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 4:00



CoCoCo Measures Update 1 Results 06-05-26





14th AD Update 1 Results 060526





CD10 Update 1 Results 06-05-26





CoCoCo Offices 06-05-26 Update 1





CCC Elections logo & Election 2026 art

