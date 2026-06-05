Five arrested for retail theft at Antioch Target store

A woman and man are two of five arrested for retail theft of the Antioch Target store and the gun and stolen items confiscated on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Photos: Antioch PD

One suspect celebrated his 54th birthday in county jail, 30-year-old female accomplice has history of arrests

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Police Department shared on Thursday, June 4, 2026, “We teamed up with the Target Corporation for a proactive enforcement operation at our local Target store on Lone Tree Way. The mission was clear: disrupt organized retail crime, stop ongoing theft, and keep our shopping centers safe through proactive surveillance and rapid intervention.

“Thanks to the seamless teamwork between our officers and Target’s asset protection team, the operation successfully removed a dangerous weapon and multiple offenders from our streets.

“The Results:

2 Felony arrests

3 Misdemeanor arrests

Approx. $1,000 in stolen merchandise recovered

1 Illegally possessed, loaded handgun seized.

“We deeply value our local business owners and workers. We remain committed to working hand in hand with them to prevent crime, protect their livelihoods, and ensure a safe environment for everyone who lives, works, and shops in Antioch.”

Felony Suspect Celebrates Birthday in Jail, Female Accomplice Has History of Arrests

According to Antioch PD CitizenRIMS, arrested on Thursday, June 4, 2026, were 54-year-old Robert Jack Murley on his birthday, and 30-year-old Sarah Lynn Garcia, together, as well as 51-year-old Patrick Joseph McCloud and 27-year-old Giovanna Elizabeth Villanueva Vela. Details of the fifth arrest but not about the suspect were provided.

The five-foot, eight-inch tall, 165-pound Murley is White and was arrested at 1:31 p.m. for five felonies. His charges include conspiracy to commit a crime (F), carrying a concealed weapon on a person (F), possession of a non-registered firearm (F), felon or addict in possession/etc. of a firearm (F), and petty theft with two or more priors – shoplifting (F).

The five-foot, three-inch tall, 115-pound Garcia is White, was also arrested at 1:31 p.m. for two felonies. She was charged with petty theft with two or more priors – shoplifting (F) and conspiracy to commit a crime (F).

Murley’s and Garcia’s Case Number is 26-5110 and the Incident Number is 2606040140.

The six-foot, three-inch tall, 180-pound McCloud is White and was arrested at 12:39 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m. for misdemeanor shoplifting. He was issued a summons and cited. His Case Number is 26-5125.

The five-foot, two-inch tall, 135-pound Villanueva Vela is Hispanic and was arrested at 4:38 p.m., also for misdemeanor shoplifting. She was also issued a summons and cited. Her Case Number is 26-5117 and the Incident Number is 2606040140.

Also, according to Antioch PD CitizenRIMS the details of the fifth arrest are as follows:

Shoplifting (M) Crime: 459.5(A) PC Crime Type: Larceny/theft Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 5700 Block of Lone Tree Way, Antioch Occurred: 6/4/2026 at 4:40 PM

Case Number: 26-5119 Incident Number: 2606040140

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Murley, born 6/4/1972, is Hispanic and being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on no bail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Garcia, born 3/22/1996, is Hispanic and being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on no bail. She has an out-of-county court date scheduled for June 8th at 1:30 p.m.

According to localcrimenews.com, Garcia is from Antioch and has a history of 11 arrests since 2023, for crimes including vehicle theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools, drug possession and on March 24th by Antioch Police for false impersonation of another in his/her private or official capacity for a second time.

According to localcrimenews.com, McCloud lives in Richmond and was arrested Oct. 4, 2025, for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and on March 25, 2026, for warrants or holds only.



Target store theft arrests gun & stolen items 060426 APD

