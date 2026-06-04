Man arrested for breaking Antioch restaurant windows identified

Donald Guenther was arrested by Antioch Police on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, for the vandalism at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Restaurant Bar & Grill on Saturday, May 23rd. Photos by Antioch PD

46-year-old Donald Guenther has history of over 30 arrests

By Antioch Police Department

On May 27, 2026 the Antioch Police Department posted the following: “WTF! We saw your post, recognized your vandal and located him yesterday. He was booked into the Martinez Main Jail on felony vandalism charges.

“Over last weekend an uncouth vandal took aim at the front windows of the WTF restaurant on Hillcrest Avenue with a rock. After seeing the photos of the responsible on video, several officers recognized him. Teams immediately responded to the area and located him several blocks from the crime scene. He was arrested without issue and booked into Jail.

“Thanks for your continued support Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Restaurant Bar & Grill.”

According to the Antioch Police CitizenRIMS the incident occurred on Saturday, May 23rd at 1:06 AM. The suspect was identified by Captain Matt Koch on Thursday, June 4th as 46-year-old Donald Guenther of Antioch.

According to localcrimenews.com, Guenther has a history of over 30 arrests dating back to 2014. He was charged with rape, multiple times with vandalism including for over $5,000 a few times, gun and drug crimes, failure to appear, as well as receiving stolen property and unlawful use of willfully obtained personal identifying information.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



WTF broken windows & suspect arrest

