Dozier-Libbey Medical High School celebrates 150 Class of 2026 graduates

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School Class of 2026 graduates toss their caps into the air in celebration Wednesday night, June 3, 2026. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch’s Dozier-Libbey Medical High School Class of 2026 celebrated their graduation Wednesday evening, June 3, 2026. The 150 graduates were cheered by family and friends inside the Deer Valley High Wolverines Stadium.

The 150 members of the DLMHS Class of 2026 participate in Wednesday night’s Graduation Ceremony.

Following the Presentation of the Colors by the U.S. Navy, the National Anthem was performed by Daniela Edeh and Rachelle Leon. The Pledge of Allegiance was then led by ASB President Bethany Fumar.

Principal Blair Wilkins welcomed everyone and introduced the distinguished guests which included four Antioch Unified School Board Trustees, Antonio Hernandez, Mary Rocha, Olga Cobo Smith and Dee Brown, Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams and Dr. Camille Johnson, Associate Superintendent for Human Resources.

The grads shared on their caps personal messages and the colleges they plan to attend in the fall.

Area 1 Trustee Hernandez, a member of the first DLMHS graduating class, offered opening remarks to the graduates. “It’s always great to be back with the amazing students of Dozier-Libbey Medical High School.” Speaking of his own college education experience he encouraged the Class, “You can always find new ways to reopen doors that people tell you are closed.”

Valedictorian Natalia Cortez speaks as members of the district leadership look on.

The Student Commencement Speakers were Senior Class President Daniela Edeh, who spoke about change and Valedictorian Natalia Cortez, who encouraged her classmates by saying, “The greater the struggle, the greater the triumph.”

The class Salutatorian was Jose Perez, who did not speak during the ceremony.

Before Wilkins presented the Class of 2026 to Superintendent Williams he said, “You are prepared to face all of life’s adversities because you attended and successfully completed Dozier-Libbey Medical High School’s graduation requirements.”

AUSD Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams offers her Acceptance of the Class of 2026.

Williams then said, “I certify that each of you has completed the graduation requirements set forth by the Antioch Unified School District. I proudly confer upon each of you the high school diploma with all its rights, honors and responsibilities. Henceforth, you are to be considered high school graduates and alumni of Dozier-Libbey Medical High School. Congratulations.”

Trustees Antonio Hernandez (left) and Olga Cobos Smith hand out the diplomas and take photos with the graduates.

Kevin Landski, a teacher at the school, then announced the graduates’ names as they received their diplomas and took photos with the trustees.

Wilkins then certified the graduating class saying, “I certify Dozier-Libbey Medical High School’s Class of 2026” to loud applause from the graduates and audience.

DLMHS Principal Blair Wilkins issues the Certification of the Class of 2026.

Class President Edeh then led her classmates in the turning of their tassels completing the ceremonies. “Congratulations. We are now graduates,” she said, as several of them tossed their caps into the air in celebration.

Senior Class President Daniela Edeh leads her classmates in the turning of their tassels.

Wilkins and Landski then led the graduates off the field to meet their families and friends for further celebration.

The DLMHS Class of 2026 graduates turn their tassels to complete the ceremony.

Congratulations, Dozier-Libbey Class of 2026. God bless you in your future endeavors!

See the Dozier-Libbey 2026 graduation video by DVTV.



DLMHS 2026 diplomas AH & from back





DLMHS 2026 diplomas AH from back & OCS





DLMHS 2026 grad caps





DLMHS 2026 tassels





DLMHS 2026 Class Pres





DLMHS 2026 Superintendent





DLMHS 2026 Wilkins





DLMHS 2026 Valedictorian

