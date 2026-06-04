East County Vehicle Theft Suppression operation results in six arrests, four illegal firearms seized, more

12 law enforcement agencies participated in the operation on May 21, 2026. Photos: Antioch PD

Multi-agency effort in Antioch, Pittsburg, Oakley

By Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, the Antioch Police Department hosted a Vehicle Theft Suppression and Enforcement Team (VSET) operation involving the cities of Antioch, Pittsburg and Oakley. The operation brought together 65 officers from 12 law enforcement agencies across Contra Costa County, including the CHP Contra Costa and Contra Costa County Probation Department.

As a result of the coordinated enforcement effort, officers conducted 112 enforcement stops, leading to:

• 6 felony arrests

• Recovery of 4 illegal firearms

• 22 citations issued

• Arrest of three subjects following a pursuit of a vehicle wanted in connection with felony charges

• Recovery of an occupied stolen vehicle and the arrest of its occupant

• Recovery of 5 abandoned stolen vehicles

• 9 vehicles impounded

In addition to enforcement activities, officers partnered with Contra Costa County Probation to conduct probation searches at 11 locations and worked alongside CHP on a business inspection.

This operation highlights the effectiveness of regional collaboration in addressing crime, enhancing public safety, and improving the quality of life throughout our communities. We thank all participating agencies for their commitment and teamwork in making this operation a success.



Vehicle Theft Suppression 05-21-26 APD

