Cornerstone Christian high school champion basketball teams honored by Antioch City Council, Sports Legends

The Cornerstone Christian School championship basketball teams were honored by the Antioch City Council on April 14, 2026. Photo: City of Antioch

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on April 14, 2026, the Antioch City Council honored both the Cornerstone Christian School Cougars boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams for their state championships this year. In addition, on Thursday, May 28, 2026, the Antioch Sports Legends hosted and honored the teams, in their wing inside the Antioch Historical Museum.

Source: CIF

The undefeated boys’ team won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Boys Division III State Championship defeating the Birmingham Patriots of Lake Balboa, CA, 74-64 at the Golden One Center in Sacramento on March 13th. They ended their season with a 29-8 overall record and 12-0 for first place in league. (See game video)

The boys’ basketball team was also the 2024 North Coast Section (NCS) and Norcal State Champions.

Photo courtesy of Cornerstone Christian School.

Source: MaxPreps

Source: CIF

The undefeated, number one seeded girls’ team won the NorCal Girls Division VI Championship by dominating and defeating the number two seed Redding Christian Lions 48-27 inside the Cornerstone Christian gym on March 11th. They ended the season with a record of 27-7 and 10-0 for first place in league. (See game video)

The girls’ team was also the 2023 NCS and Norcal State Champions.

Photo courtesy of Cornerstone Christian School.

Source: MaxPreps

The City Council’s proclamation reads as follows:

RECOGNITION HONORING CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL’S

2026 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BASKETBALL TEAMS

APRIL 2026

WHEREAS, Cornerstone Christian Center and Cornerstone Christian School have long served as valued institutions in the Antioch community, fostering spiritual growth, community engagement,

and a commitment to developing young people of purpose, integrity, and service;

WHEREAS, Cornerstone Christian School has built a strong reputation for providing an education that supports the development of students academically, spiritually, and athletically, while

encouraging excellence, discipline, leadership, and character;

WHEREAS, throughout the 2025–2026 basketball season, both the Cornerstone Christian School Girls and Boys High School Basketball Teams demonstrated extraordinary perseverance, teamwork, sportsmanship, and dedication, representing their school and the City of Antioch with pride and distinction;

WHEREAS, the Cornerstone Christian School Girls Basketball Team achieved an exceptional milestone by winning the 2026 CIF State Division VI Championship, reflecting the team’s resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to excellence;

WHEREAS, the Cornerstone Christian School Boys Basketball Team achieved a historic accomplishment by securing the 2026 CIF State Championship, establishing a new legacy of excellence for the school and bringing great pride to the Antioch community;

WHEREAS, these accomplishments reflect not only the talent and hard work of the student-athletes, but also the invaluable leadership of coaches, the support of families, and the strength of the broader Cornerstone Christian School community; and

WHEREAS, the success of these teams has brought honor to the City of Antioch and serves as an inspiration to future generations to pursue excellence in athletics, academics, and character.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON BERNAL, Mayor of the City of Antioch, hereby proclaim April 14, 2026, as a day of recognition honoring the Cornerstone Christian School, Girls and Boys Basketball Teams for their 2026 CIF State Championship victories, and extend sincere congratulations to the student-athletes, coaches, school leadership, families, and the entire Cornerstone Christian School community.

APRIL 14, 2026

RON BERNAL, Mayor

(See council meeting video beginning at the 25:08 mark)

Cornerstone Christian, CIF Boys Div. III State Basketball Champions Left to right: Alkeise Boddie, Brian McMurtrie, Pierre Tyson, Benjamin Lukacs, Elijah Longstreth, Marijan Kelly, James Perry, Tom Menasco (ASL Co-Founder), Jaden Taylor-West, Head Coach Michael Thomasson, Anthony Thomasson, Eddie Beaudin (ASL Co-Founder), Amari Woodard, Antonio Coleman, Jacob Williams, Ethan Banks. Not pictured: Ryan Seto, Uriah Wade, Ethan Banks, Brian McMurtrie, Assistant Coaches Thomas Brown, Tyree Murray, Jaden Shyne, Terrell Woodard. Photo: Antioch Sports Legends

Antioch Sports Legends Also Honor Teams

According to a May 29th post on their Facebook page, the “Antioch Sports Legends had the honor of welcoming the Cornerstone Christian High School varsity basketball teams to the museum to celebrate an incredible season!

“The students-athletes had the opportunity to explore the Sports Legends Hall of Fame—many for the very first time.

“We proudly recognized two outstanding teams:

CIF Boys Division III State Champions the Cornerstone Christian HS Boys Team

NorCal Girls Division VI Champions the Cornerstone Christian HS Girls Team

Azariah Wiley, Camille Bartolo, Kayli Bertrand, Tom Menasco (ASL Co-Founder), Coach Ariel Jackson, Eddie Beaudin (ASL Co-Founder), Jada Mayse, Danielle Balogun, Sanaa Boykin, Evalyn Mucio, Alexandrea Hall, Kenenna Amajioyi. Not pictured Laila Alexander, Bre’ah Butler, Bri’elle Phillips, Head Coach Madison Alexander. Photo: Antioch Sports Legends

“A special thank you to Gary Bras and Kris Del Monte for organizing this memorable event, and to Sports Legends co-founders Tom Menasco and Eddie Beaudin for presenting awards to these talented student-athletes.

“Congratulations to Cornerstone Christian High School on a remarkable year—we are proud to celebrate your success and dedication both on and off the court.”

Both teams were presented with plaques bearing the Antioch Sports Legends logo recognizing their accomplishments.

The Antioch Sports Legends is located inside the Antioch Historical Museum at 1500 W. 4th Street. For more information visit www.antiochsportslegends.com.

About Cornerstone Christian High School

Cornerstone Christian School provides a well-rounded academic, extra-curricular, and spiritual experience. The foundational purpose of our facilities, programs, curriculum choices, and most of all our dedicated teachers and staff is to inspire your child in the joy of learning and a love for God and His Son Jesus. We want to partner with you, the parent, to bring about the best in your child. The school is located at 1745 E. 18th Street in Antioch. For more information visit www.cornerstonechristianschool.net.



Cornerstone girls basketball champs





Cornerstone 2025-26 Boys Basketball champs





Boys Roster 2025-26 Cornerstone Christian





Girls Roster – 2025-26 Cornerstone Christian





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Cornerstone girls’ basketball team Sports Legends





Cornerstone girls’ basketball Champs





Cornerstone boys’ basketball team Sports Legends

