City of Antioch invites community to Public Visioning Workshops for General Plan Update

June 30 & July 7

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA — The City of Antioch is launching an update to its General Plan, the long-term policy document that guides the community’s growth and development, addressing physical, economic, social, and environmental changes for years to come. As part of this effort, the City is hosting two Public Visioning Workshops this summer and is encouraging all residents to attend and share their vision for Antioch’s future.

The workshops will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, and Tuesday, July 7, 2026, both beginning at 6:00 PM at the Antioch Community Center, located at 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531. Both events are in person, free and open to the public and will cover the same information.

Each workshop will begin with a presentation designed to educate participants on relevant topics related to the General Plan Update, followed by a structured exercise to gather community input. The City will convene a total of four community workshops throughout the Update process, and this summer’s Visioning Workshops are the first opportunity for residents to get involved.

“Our General Plan is more than a policy document. It’s a blueprint of who we are, and as importantly, want to become as a community. These workshops are an open invitation to every resident to help shape that future. I encourage all of Antioch to come, participate, and make sure your voice is part of the vision we build together,” said Mayor Ron Bernal.

Community input gathered at these workshops will directly inform the development of the General Plan Update, ensuring the final document reflects the needs, values, and priorities of Antioch residents.

“The strength of this plan depends on hearing from as many residents as possible. Whether you’ve lived in Antioch your whole life or just moved here, your perspective matters. I hope our neighbors will take this first opportunity to get involved and help guide decisions that will affect our community for years to come,” said Economic and Community Development Interim Director Kevin Scudero.

For more information about the General Plan Update and to sign up for project notifications, visit https://antioch.generalplan.org/.

Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for alternative forms of interpretation should be sent at least 72 hours prior to the meeting to Kevin Scudero by email at generalplan@antiochca.gov or by phone at (925) 779-6133. Accessibility-related accommodations are available upon request at (925) 779-7009 or cityclerk@antiochca.gov.



General Plan Update Workshops

