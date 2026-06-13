Free college access program opportunity for high school juniors and sophomores

Source: 10,000 Degrees

At SF State July 18

By Rachel Clark, Senior Marketing & Communications Manager, 10,000 Degrees

The 10,000 Degrees College Access Program presents The Summit, a FREE one-day, in-person summer event on Saturday, July 18 | 9:00 – 5:00 PM, where students will visit San Francisco State University.

Lunch and transportation will be provided for FREE.

Open to Juniors and Sophomores who attend a high school in the following counties: Contra Costa, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

Students will: Dive into action-oriented college workshops. Get an insider’s look at SF State. Explore essential student resources at a resource fair. Connect with the 10,000 Degrees team and learn about our scholarship. Bonus: Win raffle prizes.

About 10,000 Degrees College Access Program

We are dedicated to helping high school students from low-income backgrounds get to college, whether you enroll at a four-year university or community college. Students at our partner schools can receive support from Fellows right on campus and attend financial aid and college readiness workshops and events all year.

Our College Access Program for high school students starts with The Summit, an incredible college immersion program held in the summer before your senior year. You can participate in our programming as early as the spring of your junior year by checking out our program application! From there, we provide informational, action-oriented workshops to help you explore your college options, apply for free financial aid and the 10,000 Degrees Scholarship, complete college application, and more. Throughout your senior year, we also offer comprehensive college support at our partner high school directly on campus.

For more information visit https://10000degrees.org/students-alumni/high-school-students/#summit.



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