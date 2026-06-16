Police investigate death of 77-year-old man following assault

At County services building in Antioch

By Sergeant Chandler # 6151 Investigation Bureau

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 2:38 p.m., Antioch Police officers responded to the Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services building, located at 4545 Delta Fair Boulevard, regarding a reported battery that had just occurred at an outdoor phone vendor stand.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a customer, later identified as 77-year-old Paul Lawson of Pittsburg, had been involved in a verbal and physical fight with employees of the vendor stand. During the incident, Mr. Lawson fell to the ground. Witness statements regarding the circumstances of the fall vary, with some indicating he stumbled over a chair and others reporting he may have been pushed during the fight.

After falling, Mr. Lawson stated that he was unable to move. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment.

On the evening of June 13th, Mr. Lawson died while receiving care at the hospital.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Antioch Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Duff at rduff@antiochca.gov.

NOTE: Lawson’s age in the APD press release and other news reports was listed as 59. But Captain Matt Koch confirmed he was 77 years old.



APD Press Release Investigation

