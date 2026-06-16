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Annual “Let Freedom Roll” Juneteenth Celebration in Antioch June 19th

This year’s theme: Strengthening Our Village

By Clarissa Wilson, 4 Ever Me Foundation

Calling all youth and young adults, join us for our Annual “Let Freedom Roll” Juneteenth Celebration as we Strengthen Our Village! We have a late morning-early afternoon of fun, excitement and educational moment celebrating FREEDOM, so grab your skates or rent them from Paradise Skate Roller Rink in addition to some field games and activities. Scan the QR code and we look forward to seeing you on Friday, June 19th as we let FREEDOM ROLL!!

Presented by 4 Ever Me Foundation. For more information visit www.facebook.com/4evermefoundation or email 4evermefoundation@gmail.com.


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Juneteenth Let Freedom Roll 2026


Juneteenth Let Freedom Roll


This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026 at 1:57 pm and is filed under Community, History, Holiday, Recreation. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

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