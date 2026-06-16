Annual “Let Freedom Roll” Juneteenth Celebration in Antioch June 19th

This year’s theme: Strengthening Our Village

By Clarissa Wilson, 4 Ever Me Foundation

Calling all youth and young adults, join us for our Annual “Let Freedom Roll” Juneteenth Celebration as we Strengthen Our Village! We have a late morning-early afternoon of fun, excitement and educational moment celebrating FREEDOM, so grab your skates or rent them from Paradise Skate Roller Rink in addition to some field games and activities. Scan the QR code and we look forward to seeing you on Friday, June 19th as we let FREEDOM ROLL!!

Presented by 4 Ever Me Foundation. For more information visit www.facebook.com/4evermefoundation or email 4evermefoundation@gmail.com.



Juneteenth Let Freedom Roll 2026





Juneteenth Let Freedom Roll

