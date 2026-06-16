53-year-old Antioch man fatally shot in Stockton

Had criminal record dating back to 2014

By Allen D. Payton

According to the Stockton Police Department, a homicide occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 12:15 AM on Battlement Drive in the Seaport District.

The male victim, 53, was in an argument with the known suspect when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

According to the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ceasar Raasann Ammons, Sr. of Antioch.

According to localcrimenews.com, the six-foot, four-inch tall, 225-pound Ammons had a history of 12 arrests dating back to 2014.

An effort to obtain the suspect’s name was unsuccessful prior to publication time. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Stockton Watch Commander’s report

