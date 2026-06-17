Antioch Police make 141 arrests, recover 40 stolen vehicles in May

Source: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

The Antioch Police Department remained busy throughout the month of May, responding to thousands of calls for service, investigating crimes, and working to keep our community safe.

During the month of May:

17,000+ Calls Received by Dispatch

7,000+ Calls for Service

Responded to 900+ Cases Investigated

40 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

141 Arrests Made

These numbers represent the dedication and hard work of our dispatchers, officers, detectives, professional staff, and specialized units who serve our community every day.

Thank you to the residents of Antioch for your continued support and partnership. Together, we are working toward a safer community for everyone.



Antioch PD May 2026 Statistics

