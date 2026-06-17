Antioch Police make 141 arrests, recover 40 stolen vehicles in May
By Antioch Police Department
The Antioch Police Department remained busy throughout the month of May, responding to thousands of calls for service, investigating crimes, and working to keep our community safe.
During the month of May:
- 17,000+ Calls Received by Dispatch
- 7,000+ Calls for Service
- Responded to 900+ Cases Investigated
- 40 Stolen Vehicles Recovered
- 141 Arrests Made
These numbers represent the dedication and hard work of our dispatchers, officers, detectives, professional staff, and specialized units who serve our community every day.
Thank you to the residents of Antioch for your continued support and partnership. Together, we are working toward a safer community for everyone.
the attachments to this post:
Antioch PD May 2026 Statistics