Dry food, toy and school supply-drive during Antioch Juneteenth Celebration
By City of Antioch Parks and Recreation Department
Juneteenth is not only a time for joy, but it is a time for reflection, giving back and sharing community resources.
The City of Antioch Parks and Recreation Department is proud to host Team Jesus who will be accepting donations of dry food, toys and school supplies during this year’s festivities.
Those who donate goods or monetary donations will receive a raffle ticket for a prize drawing at the Antioch Juneteenth Celebration!
FRIDAY JUNE 19th, 2026
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Williamson Ranch Park, Antioch
FREE
For more information visit antiochca.gov/218/Juneteenth-Celebration.
For more information on Team Jesus Outreach Ministries visit www.teamjesusoutreach.org.
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Donation Drive Juneteenth 2026