Antioch adds three officers to the police force, promotes four others

Antioch Police Chief Joe Vigil administers the Oath of Office to three new officers (left) and four department leaders upon their promotions (right) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. All photos by Allen D. Payton unless noted.

Brings total sworn officers to 90

By Allen D. Payton

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the Antioch Police Department promoted four leaders in and added three officers to their ranks in front of family, friends and fellow officers at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center theater in historic, downtown Rivertown. One of the new officers is a lateral from Oakland PD and the other two are recruits fresh out of the academy. It brings the total number of sworn officers on the force to 90 out of 117 in the City’s budget.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Chief Joe Vigil shared a few thoughts about the process as well as the promotions and new officers.

Chief Vigil speaks to those in attendance about the three new officers and the four leaders being promoted.

“I would like to recognize a few people in the audience today and thank them for their time and for being here with us today,” he said. “I want to take a moment and personally thank our hiring, recruiting, and training staff. They have been instrumental in our hiring and training efforts for the last year.

“I would also like to take a moment and congratulate Sergeants Mulholland and Chandler and Corporals Duffy and Downie on being promoted. The promotional process is hard and composed of a written assessment, oral panels, and chief panels. This process is not easy, very stressful, and time consuming. Thes four individuals have been pivotal in helping move the department forward and I thank them for their service and commitment to the department and the city.

“Along with the promotions, we are thankful to welcome lateral officer Wilson and congratulate our two recent Contra Costa Academy graduates.

“Completing the Police Academy is not an easy task. Your loved ones and co workers have endured six months of training in a host of different and complex areas. Their real training will begin as they learn to take what the academy has taught them and apply it to the real world. I encourage you and your families to continually support you as you all progress through training and begin their policing career.

“Today, in front of their loved ones and co-workers all the officers will take the oath of office and be sworn in as Antioch Police Officers and supervisors. Their policing careers will continue as they move through field training and learn to apply everything they have learned in the last six months. Our supervisors will continue to grow and lead the next generation and existing officers into a bright future. All of our officers today will also take the International Association of Police Chiefs Oath of Honor, which is our pledge to uphold ethical standards and serve the community.”

Vigil then introduced each of the seven and shared information about their backgrounds.

New Sgt. Matthew Mulholland is introduced by Chief Vigil and pinned by his mother.

Sergeant Matthew Mulholland

Sgt. Mulholland began his law enforcement career as a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and worked there for over seven years. While there he worked in patrol, at the Eden Township Substation and in custody operations at Santa Rita Jail. Sgt. Mulholland would come to the Antioch Police Department just over five years ago. Throughout his time here he has held a variety of assignments. He has been a field training officer, a crisis negotiator, a drug recognition expert, and a corporal.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Sgt. Mulholland is a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve, currently assigned to the 351st Civil Affairs Command in Mountain View, CA. He specializes in Civil Affairs. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2011–2012 and continues to serve his country with the same commitment he brings to the community.

Sgt. Mulholland has a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a minor in History and is completing his master’s degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in Emergency Management and Disaster Science.

Sgt. Mulholland lives locally with his wife Samantha, their newborn son Shane, and his daughter Savannah.

Mulholland was pinned by his mother.

New Sgt. Joseph Chandler is introduced by Chief Vigil and pinned by his wife.

Sergeant Joseph Chandler

Sgt. Chandler began his Law Enforcement career in 2016 in the south bay and lateralled to Antioch in 2020. While at APD he has served as a Field Training Officer, he’s a Team Leader for our Crisis Negotiation Team, and a Post certified instructor for many de-escalation courses. Joe enjoys serving the Antioch community and is dedicated to helping APD grow.

Chandler had his wife pin on his new badge.

New Corporal Adam Duffy is introduced by Chief Vigil and pinned by his wife and son.

Corporal Adam Duffy

Corporal Duffy was born and raised in Antioch, the city he proudly serves today. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is a U.S. Navy veteran, having served six years as a Master-at-Arms. Before joining the Antioch Police Department, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Since joining the Antioch Police Department, he has served as a Field Training Officer, is a current member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, and for the past four years, he has been assigned to the department’s Investigation Bureau’s Violent Crime Unit.

Duffy was pinned with his new badge by his wife and son.

New Corporal Jonathan Downie is introduced by Chief Vigil and pinned by his wife. (Right photo by Antioch PD)

Corporal Jonathan Downie

Corporal Downie grew up in Martinez, where he attended Alhambra High School. After graduating in 2002, he joined the United States Marine Corps as an MV-22 crew chief. John became certified as an EMT and worked for AMR in Alameda County for seven years.

In 2013, he began his policing career with the Sheriff’s office before becoming an officer in Antioch. Since joining the Antioch Police Department, Cpl. Downie has held a variety of assignments. He has served as an officer in patrol, been on the recruiting and social media teams, and served as a drone operator.

When he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Helen, his two sons, Dominic and Trevor, and his daughter, MacKenzie.

Fun fact: His most recent trainee, whom he had never met before joining the department, was in the same Marine Corps boot camp company as Cpl. Downie. After learning this, Cpl Downie and Officer Siemietkowski both went home, looked through their USMC boot camp yearbooks, and confirmed that they had trained together back in 2002.

Downie’s wife pinned him with his new badge.

New Officer Markendra Wilson is introduced by Chief Vigil and pinned by her daughter.

Officer Markendra Wilson – Lateral

Officer Wilson was born in Oakland. Growing up she played a lot of sports which included volleyball, basketball, softball and track. In her free time, she enjoys fishing, hiking, and travelling. She also enjoys spending time with her daughter. Prior to joining APD, Officer Wilson worked at Oakland PD for two years.

Fun fact: Officer Wilson is currently rebuilding a 1989 Chevy Caprice that was formerly a police car and has been featured in Almost Got Away With It.

Wilson’s daughter pinned her new badge to her uniform.

New Officer Daniel Cabada is introduced by Chief Vigil and pinned by his father.

Officer Daniel Cabada – Academy Graduate

Officer Cabada was born in Pittsburg and grew up in Brentwood. He graduated from Liberty High School. His favorite subjects in school were history and science. Growing up he enjoyed learning martial arts and watching combat sports. He is excited and honored to start a career with APD!

Fun Fact: Daniel is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu.

Cabada’s father pinned the new officer’s badge.

New Officer Larry Alamilla is introduced and then pinned by Chief Vigil.

Officer Larry Alamilla – Academy Graduate

Officer Alamilla was born in Martinez and raised in Concord. Growing up he played soccer and practiced Kung Fu and he’s a first-degree brown belt. He attended Concord High School and shortly after attended Diablo Valley Community College. He received his AA in Administration of Justice. His hobbies include going to the gym, hiking, kayaking, and being outdoors. He enjoys travelling and has been to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas.

Fun fact: His favorite soccer team is the San Jose Earthquakes.

Alamilla chose Chief Vigil for his badge pinning.

Chief Vigil with the three new officers (left) and four promoted department leaders (right).

Vigil then administered the oath of office and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Oath of Honor.

The ceremony was followed by hugs and photos with family and friends, and refreshments.

See videos later of each leader and officer on the Antioch Herald Facebook page.



APD Chief Vigil & all 7 06-17-25





7 APD Officer Alamilla & pinning 06-17-25





6 APD Officer Cabada & pinning 06-17-25





5 APD Officer Wilson & pinning 06-17-25





4 APD Corpl Downie & pinning 06-17-25





3 APD Corpl Duffy & pinned 06-17-25





2 APD Sgt Chandler & pinning 06-17-25





1 APD Sgt Mulholland & pinned 06-17-25

