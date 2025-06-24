Antioch’s Virtuous Voices Music Academy students open Brentwood’s Juneteenth Festival with uplifting performance

Virtuous Voices Singers (left to right) Ivan Stewart, Lydia Stewart, Elise Culberson, Roma Desilva and Mya King perform at the Brentwood Juneteenth Festival June 19, 2025. Academy Founder, Tiffany Stewart with her students. Photos by Virtuous Voices

The City of Brentwood joyfully celebrated its Second Annual Juneteenth Festival this past Thursday with a powerful showcase of culture, unity, and artistic expression. Opening the event with a moving performance was Antioch-based Virtuous Voices Music Academy, whose singers delivered a heartfelt tribute to freedom through song.

As the first act of the day, Virtuous Voices set an inspiring tone for the festival, reminding attendees of the power of music to uplift, connect, and reflect on our shared history. Their performance underscored the importance of celebrating freedom – especially in today’s world where unity and expression remain essential.

The Virtuous Voices Singers performing at the event were Ivan Stewart, Lydia Stewart, Elise Culberson, Roma Desilva, and Mya King.

Virtuous Voices Music Academy, known for cultivating confidence and creativity through vocal performance and music theory, was honored to be part of this meaningful community event.

“We are so proud of our young singers,” said Tiffany Stewart, founder of Virtuous Voices Music Academy, a vocal coach and Music Theory Teacher. “To open a celebration as important as Juneteenth is a true honor. Our students sang not only with skill, but with heart.”

The Juneteenth Festival in Brentwood continues to grow as a cherished local tradition, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating Black culture, resilience, and excellence.

For more information about Virtuous Voices Music Academy, visit www.virtuousvoices.com.



