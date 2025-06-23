Source: City of Antioch

Almost half of cuts from Police Department staffing, overtime savings; will leave $7.7 million deficit for the year

Plus, $165.3 million 5-Year Capital Improvements budget and $2.4 million in federal community funds

By Allen D. Payton

Following all the special budget session meetings over the past several months, the Antioch City Council, during their meeting Tuesday night, June 24, 2025, is expected to approve the 2025-26 budget with over $11.5 million in spending cuts and using $5 million from the Budget Stabilization Fund. The City was facing a $24.3 million deficit for the coming fiscal year and if the budget is approved as recommended, will have a net deficit of $7.7 million.

Almost half of the savings, $5.5 million, will be in the Police Department budget from Vacancy Savings and Overtime Reductions. UPDATE: That’s due to the current staffing vacancies of approximately 30 sworn officers and the chief informing the council that they expect to add 15 more officers in the next year. So, instead of determining the savings from the staff vacancies during a mid-year budget review and spending the one-time funds on other City budget items, the council chose to account for it in the budget up front to reduce the deficit.

In spite of the cuts, future fiscal years still show the City facing projected deficits of $10,629,642 in 2026-27 and $25,396,400 in 2028-29.

The proposed budget also includes an allocation from the Measure W 1% City sales tax of 70-15-15 or 70% for Police, 15% for Quality of Life and 15% for Youth. (See page 6 of the Budget)

According to the City staff report for item #5, “Since March, City Council and staff have been diligently scrutinizing the budget to close a starting point fiscal year 2026 deficit of $24,270,240. Initially, staff was able to shave $8,603,792 from that number, for a fiscal year 2026 deficit of $15,666,448 as presented at the March 4th budget session. Upon further collaboration with the Council, City Manager and departments as we moved through the exhaustive budget process, and through a series of further adjustments, a General Fund budget with a net deficit of $7,737,331, after a $5M infusion from the Budget Stabilization Fund.”

In addition, under item #3 the Council is expected to approve the Five-Year Capital Improvement Program budget for 2025-2030 for Community Facilities, Parks & Trails, Roadway Improvements, Traffic Signals, Wastewater & Storm Drain System and the City’s Water System. Currently, there are $163.3 million of projects in progress which includes $6,238,209 of projects that the Council added to the list.

Finally, in other budget action, under item #4 the Council will consider approving the recommendations of the City Council’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Subcommittee for a total of $2,369,318 in federal funds for the coming fiscal year. Mayor Pro Tem Louie Rocha, representing District 2, and Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker, representing District 1, served on the CDBG Subcommittee for this funding cycle.

Click here to read the full agenda package.

The meeting begins at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers inside City Hall at 200 H Street, in historic, downtown Rivertown. It can be viewed via livestream on the City’s website, on Comcast Local Cable Channel 24 or on AT&T U-verse Channel 99.



Council Mtg FY26 Expenditures by Dept Pie Chart

