On split votes Antioch School Board opposes budget, staff cuts

The Antioch School Board meeting on May 6, 2026, was held in the Deer Valley High School Theater to accommodate an expected large attendance by teachers, staff and the public. But that did not materialize. Photos by Allen D. Payton

“It would be unconscionable that we would be taking away livelihoods without readjusting pay scales, first.” – Board Vice President Olga Cobos-Smith

No public comments allowed before failed vote on budget cuts, but allowed before staff cut votes

“It is painful to make cuts. But it is more painful when local control is lost and folks who think we’ve saved their jobs, they’re actually not saved, now.” – Board President Dr. Jag Lathan

“Please do not solve this deficit on the backs of students with disabilities, families and the staff who serve them.” – Antioch resident

By Allen D. Payton

In spite of the Antioch Unified School District facing a $32 million deficit, during a long meeting, sparsely attended by the public, Wednesday night, May 6, 2026, the Board of Trustees on split votes, opposed the proposed $18.7 million in budget cuts and staff cuts of 175 positions. Only Board President and Area 2 Trustee Dr. Jag Lathan and Area 1 Trustee Antonio Hernandez voted for the cuts. Board Vice President and Area 4 Trustee Olga Cobos-Smith, Area 3 Trustee Dee Brown and Area 5 Trustee Mary Rocha voted against.

The meeting was held in the Deer Valley High School Theater with the expectation of greater attendance than the District’s Board Room could accommodate. But that turned out to not be necessary.

Vote #1 – Budget Cuts

For agenda item 6.A., Resolution 2025-2026-61 entitled, “Adoption of Proposed Budget Reductions for the 2026-27 Fiscal Year”. That resolution read: “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the District is recommending that the Board of Education adopt the proposed 2026-27 budget reductions of $18,759,069 for the 2026-27 budget in support of its fiscal solvency goals and the restoration and retention of the mandatory 3.0% Reserve for Economic Uncertainties required under California Education Code 33128.3.”

Hernandez moved approval of the resolution under item 6.A., seconded by Lathan. Without public comment on the agenda item, or discussion or comments by the board members, and Lathan ignoring a call of a point of order from the member of the public, the trustees voted on the motion to adopt and it failed on a 2-3 vote.

Vote #2 – Teachers & Other Certificated Staff Cuts

The final person to speak during 29 minutes of public comments on agenda items 6.B. and C., said, “Please do not solve this deficit on the backs of students with disabilities, families and the staff who serve them.”

The board then took up item 6.B. and Hernandez spoke first saying, “For today, I have to do what I believe is fiscally prudent…to put our district in the best light,” before the vote on Resolution No. 2025-2026-58. It was entitled “Adopting the Administrative Law Judge Decision and Authorizing Final Layoff of Certificated Employees Due to Reduction or Discontinuance of Particular Kinds of Services.”

Brown said she wanted information on “what the fall start was going to look like” so she and Cobos-Smith could present it to the community, first. “I didn’t get that information. I’m still waiting for that information,” Brown continued. “I don’t want to make a vote on something rushed, for me. I cannot make haste decisions. That’s just who I am and this is a huge decision. So, I will be voting ‘no’,” she concluded.

Rocha, who presented her fellow trustees and District staff with her opposition to the cuts which was provided to and published by the Herald, yesterday, simply said, “I will be voting ‘no’. So, go ahead.” (See related article)

Lathan responded saying, “I’m really concerned. I’ve seen this play out. Although, in the end…it is painful to make cuts. But it is more painful when local control is lost and folks who think we’ve saved their jobs, they’re actually not saved, now.”

The motion to adopt the resolution to cut 78 teachers and other Certificated employee positions was made by Hernandez and seconded by Lathan. It read in part, “BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the employment of the affected certificated employees listed on Exhibit Ais hereby terminated effective upon the close of the current school year, i.e., the end of each affected employee’s last working day prior to July 1, 2026.” The motion also failed on a 2-3 vote with the same split of trustees.

Vote #3 – Classified Staff Cuts

Hernandez moved approval of item 6.C., Resolution No. 2025-2026-60, entitled, “Reduction or Discontinuance of Classified Services in Accordance with Administrative Law Judge Decision” with Lathan seconding the motion.

Before the vote, Hernandez said, “Again, I hope that we have more time. But, you know, I have to vote yes and move this forward. Because at least with all the information I have now, this is our only financial decision moving forward.”

Cobos-Smith responded by saying, “And I’ll also reiterate my point. It would be unconscionable that we would be taking away livelihoods without readjusting pay scales, first.”

The resolution to cut 97.4964 Full Time Equivalent Classified employee positions “for lack of work or lack of funds” included, “BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the employment of the affected classified employees listed on Exhibit Ais hereby terminated effective upon the close of the current school year, i.e., the end of each affected employee’s last working day prior to July 1, 2026.” The motion to adopt was also moved by Hernandez and seconded by Lathan and it failed on a 2-3 vote, with the same two trustees voting in favor and three voting against.

(See related article on the District budget)

The Board then did not vote to cancel the May 13th regular school board meeting as the motion by Rocha did not receive a second.

“If we’re going to do any kind of reductions in staffing it has to be done by May 15th. So, that will be our last opportunity to do that,” Hernandez said. Lathan confirmed his information. Rocha then withdrew her motion.

Watch the Board meeting video on the District’s YouTube channel. See the votes beginning at the 2:13:20 and 2:50:19 marks.



AUSD Board mtg & audience 05-06-26

