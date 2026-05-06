AUSD staff presentation cover for Board of Trustees meeting on May 6, 2026. Source: AUSD

“to address the District’s structural deficit” of $32 million

Meeting in Deer Valley High Theater

Rocha issues statement challenging cuts

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting tonight, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the Antioch School Board will vote on over $18.7 million in cuts for the 2026-27 School Year budget which will include eliminating 48 teaching and 30 other Certificated employee positions and over 97 other staff positions in the Antioch Unified School District.

To accommodate what is expected to be an attendance larger than the Board Room can hold, the meeting will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Deer Valley High School Theater at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

The regular meeting will follow a Closed Session at 6:00 p.m. in which the Board will hold labor negotiations with various employee groups including the Antioch Education Association representing the District’s teachers; California School Employees Association, Chapter 85 which consists of what are referred to as the Classified employees; Antioch Management Association and Senior Management.

Source: AUSD

Regular Agenda

Under agenda 6. Action Items, the Board will consider three matters:

A. Adoption of Proposed Budget Reductions and Fiscal Actions for 2026–2027 and Resolution 2025-2026-61 Adoption of Proposed Budget Reductions for the 2026-27 Fiscal Year;

B. Resolution No. 2025-2026-58, Adopting the Administrative Law Judge Decision and Authorizing Final Layoff of Certificated Employees Due to Reduction or Discontinuance of Particular Kinds of Services; and

C. Approval of Resolution No. 2025-2026-60, Reduction or Discontinuance of Classified Services in Accordance with Administrative Law Judge Decision.

According to the District staff presentation for Item 6.A., entitled “2026-27 Proposed Budget Reduction Plan”, the Board is being asked to “approve the proposed budget reductions and fiscal actions to address the District’s structural deficit of $32 million and support ongoing financial stability” with “Estimated savings of $18,759,069 beginning in 2026–2027, with ongoing multiyear impact.”

The proposals include eliminating 78 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) Certificated positions, including 15 elementary, 10 secondary and 23 other teachers, plus, three vice principals saving approximately $10,147,363.58. An additional 97.4964 FTE cuts to Classified or other staff are proposed for a total of approximately $7,454,787.84. (See Draft Resolutions here and here).

The proposed Budget Reduction Resolution also includes “approximately $24,000,000 potential reduction for Fiscal Year 2027–28 and 2028-29.”

Source: AUSD

The Proposed Budget Reductions presentation includes lists of Academic and Fiscal Pressures the District is facing:

Academic Pressures

• Ongoing need to improve student achievement and close learning gaps

• Increased demand for targeted interventions and support services

• Staffing needs to maintain reasonable class sizes and program quality

• Expanded services for special education, multilingual learners, and at-risk students

• Mental health, counseling, and student wellness supports

• Maintaining breadth of programs (CTE, arts, athletics, enrichment)

• State accountability requirements and performance expectations, and

• Recruitment and retention of qualified teachers and staff

Fiscal Pressures

• Structural budget deficit ($32 million) requiring immediate action

• Rising personnel costs (salaries, benefits, pensions)

• Declining or fluctuating enrollment impacting revenue

• Uncertainty in state funding and economic conditions

• Inflationary increases in operating costs (utilities, transportation, materials)

• Limited flexibility due to restricted funding sources

• One-time funds expiring (e.g., pandemic relief), and

• Need to maintain adequate reserves and avoid state intervention

Source: AUSD

Rocha Issues “Concerns Regarding Proposed Budget Reductions and Impact on Students”

Serving in what is expected to be her final year of her final term, Area 5 Trustee Mary Rocha will present the following letter to her fellow board members during the meeting tonight:

Dear Superintendent and Fellow Board Members,

As elected members of this Board, we were entrusted by our community to serve the best interests of our students while exercising fiscal responsibility, accountability, and sound educational judgment. Our role is not only to oversee the financial health of the district, but also to ensure that decisions made today do not compromise the educational opportunities, wellbeing, and future success of the students we were elected to serve.

After reviewing the information presented regarding the proposed reductions intended to save approximately $18 million, I believe there are significant concerns that require further clarification and thoughtful consideration before moving forward.

The proposed reductions include the removal of coordinators, teachers, paraprofessionals, wellness staff, and other essential personnel whose work directly supports students and school operations on a daily basis. These are not peripheral positions; they are integral to maintaining academic support systems, student engagement, school safety, and equitable access to learning.

Additionally, reducing the number of teachers will inevitably increase classroom sizes unless the district is anticipating a substantial decline in enrollment, of which the Board and community have not yet been fully informed. Larger class sizes limit individualized instruction, reduce teacher accessibility, and may negatively impact student achievement and classroom climate.

I am also deeply concerned about the proposed closure of wellness centers. These centers serve as critical support spaces for students experiencing emotional, behavioral, or mental health challenges during the school day. If wellness centers are eliminated, what is the district’s plan to ensure students continue receiving these supports? Will school counselors be expected to absorb these responsibilities in addition to their current academic and counseling caseloads? If so, has an analysis been conducted regarding the feasibility and impact of such expectations?

Equally important are the implications surrounding the reduction or removal of English Language Development services. English learners depend on specialized instructional support in order to acquire the language skills necessary to access curriculum across all grade levels and subject areas. If these services are reduced, who will assume responsibility for ensuring these students receive the support required for academic success and compliance with educational obligations?

Most importantly, I respectfully ask: where is the written plan demonstrating that these proposed $18 million in reductions will not negatively affect students? Before approving cuts of this magnitude, I believe the Board and the community deserve to see a comprehensive impact analysis outlining how student learning, student wellbeing, academic outcomes, and equitable access to services will be preserved for approximately 17,000 students across the district.

As Board members, we must ensure that financial decisions remain aligned with our educational mission and responsibilities to students, families, staff, and the broader community. Fiscal stewardship is essential; however, it must be balanced with our obligation to protect the instructional and support systems that students rely upon every day.

I respectfully urge that we continue these discussions transparently, collaboratively, and with a student-centered focus before final decisions are made.

Respectfully,

Mary Rocha Antioch Unified School District

Board of Trustees Member

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The meeting can also be viewed live on the District’s YouTube channel at Board of Education Meeting 5/6/2026.



AUSD 2026-27SY Prop Certificated Reductions





AUSD 2026-27SY Prop Classified Reductions





AUSD 2026-27 Prop Budget Reductions Summary





AUSD 2026-27 Prop Budget Reduction Plan cover

