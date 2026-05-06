Following three-hour Council Closed Session, 4-0 vote Antioch City Manager on paid leave of absence

With an empty chair where Antioch City Manager Bessie Scott usually sits next to her, City Attorney Lori Asuncion reads reports out from Closed Session as the mayor, council members and Finance Director Dawn Merchant look on during the meeting on May 5, 2026. Photo by Allen D. Payton

City Council appoints HR Director as Acting City Manager

Several members of the public spoke in support of Bessie Scott

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch City Manager Bessie M. Scott. Official photo

Following a three-hour long Closed Session meeting of the Antioch City Council on May 5, 2026, it was announced that City Manager Bessie M. Scott was on a paid leave of absence and the council appointed another staff member as Acting City Manager.

The closed-door meeting lasted about three hours during which they discussed Scott’s performance evaluation and a potential lawsuit against the City by an unnamed employee. (See related article)

Scott did not attend the open session prior to the council adjourning into closed session, nor did she attend that meeting.

During the open session, which began at 4:00 p.m., a variety of residents spoke, many on the assumption Scott was going to be fired.

Public Comments

Rivertown store owner and Downtown Antioch Association leader Debbie Blaisure said about Scott, “She gave the faith in the downtown businesses to do the job. I am hoping and praying she continues with this city. I wish all the businesses were here to talk on her behalf.”

Dr. Jamilia Land spoke next saying, “Some of what I’ve been hearing should disturb everyone in this room. It was under your watch that much of what happened in the APD occurred. To turn around and gaslight this woman, I’ve heard nothing but positive from people in the community.”

Antioch Police Oversight Commission (APOC) Vice Chairperson Devin Williams said, “This decision isn’t just about a person it’s about a pattern. It makes it difficult to move forward. Instead of working with her they want to get rid of her. We lose consistency. We lost time. We lose money. We lose the same money we say we don’t have. This sends a message. She hasn’t been here long enough to actually make a difference. This seems like the City of Antioch continues to self-sabotage. This stuff is exhausting.”

APOC Chairperson Porshe Taylor spoke next saying, “I’m not proud of the city. This person is being disclosed in Closed Session, yet without the public. This room is empty. This is disappointing.”

In her comments, Assistant City Clerk Christina Garcia announced her retirement concluding with, “When people stop listening it’s time to go.”

“I’ve been here for 23 1/2 years,” she said. “Why does the city manager evaluation have to be up here 10 times within a year? I don’t understand why this is happening, Ron. I thank you, City Manager Scott, for helping with the City Clerk’s Office. Let’s work together. Let’s move forward. It is time for me to retire. You didn’t push me out. It’s time to move on.”

Homeless advocate and resident Andrew Becker said, “I did rush down here with the short notice. He asked what is involved in a city employee performance review.” The special meeting agenda was issued Monday afternoon.

This reporter spoke during public comments and asked why the meeting was being held in the afternoon and suggested the council postpone it until next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. to give the public time to provide input to the council, first.

Businessman and event promoter Ron Muhammad spoke last saying, “I’m a shareholder in this corporation called Antioch in the Bluerock district. The measuring stick on our elected officials should be deliverables. Closed Session should be based on input from your constituents. Check in with your constituents and represent them.”

City Attorney’s Announcements from Closed Session Actions

Antioch HR Director and now, Acting City Manager Ana Cortez. Official photo

Following closed session, City Attorney Lori Asuncion reported out, “that Council voted 4-0 with Councilwoman (Tamisha) Torres-Walker abstaining, City Manager is on leave of absence effective Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Compensation will continue without disruption. Ana Cortez is appointed Acting City Manager in the city manager’s absence effective immediately.”

She further said about agenda item 2., regarding a potential lawsuit against the City by an unnamed employee believed to possibly be Scott, “there’s nothing to report out under that agenda item.”

According to a press release by City PIO Jaden Baird, Scott’s benefits will also “continue without disruption during this period.

“The City Council appointed Human Resources and Risk Management Director Ana Cortez to serve as Acting City Manager effective immediately during the City Manager’s absence.

“City operations and services will continue without disruption.

“As this matter pertains to a confidential personnel issue, the City is not at liberty to provide additional information at this time.”

Scott was hired in 2024 on a two-year contract and started in the position in early October of that year.

Following the city attorney’s announcement, due to the extended length of the closed session, District 2 Councilman Louie Rocha suggested postponing the scheduled special Budget Study Session meeting which was to begin at 5:30 p.m., until next Tuesday night. The council agreed with a 5-0 vote and the meeting was adjourned.



Antioch CM Bessie M Scott





Lori Asuncion announcement at ACC 050526





Ana Cortez City of Antioch

