Antioch Farmers’ Market returns for a second year in downtown Rivertown beginning May 10

The Antioch Farmers’ Market in the Rivertown district brings together 25 truckloads of fresh produce and prepared foods from local family farms and artisans on Sundays, 9am to 1pm. Featuring the famous super sweet white corn from Brentwood, tree-ripened apricots from Patterson, peaches and nectarines from Hughson, vine-ripe strawberries and organic vegetables from Hollister. Farm fresh eggs, Asian vegetables, freshly baked breads and pastries! The Antioch Farmers’ Market is hosted by the City of Antioch and sponsored by the Celebrate Antioch Foundation.

For more information visit Antioch Farmers’ Market — California Farmers’ Markets Association.



ANT Merchant Flyer 26 (4 x 6 in)





ANT Merchant Flyer 26 (4 x 6 in)

