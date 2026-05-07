Antioch General Plan Advisory Committee to hold first meeting May 11

Source: City of Antioch

Will begin Antioch General Plan Update process

By City of Antioch

Join us for the first City of Antioch General Plan Advisory Committee Meeting on Monday, May 11 at 6:00 PM in the Antioch City Council Chambers.

This meeting is an opportunity to learn more about the General Plan Update process and stay connected to the work helping shape Antioch’s future.

This General Plan Update is a way for you to share your vision for the future of Antioch. We need your help to make the General Plan a success.

The City is excited to embark on this process of updating our General Plan, creating a new blueprint for our community. A lot has changed since the last comprehensive General Plan update in 2003. Antioch has grown, new housing developments have been built, business and industry needs are different, the way people get around town has changed, and our needs and priorities have evolved.

Looking forward 20 years, how will state and regional trends impact life in Antioch? What new technologies and innovations will change how we live, work, and play? While we can’t see exactly what the future holds, we are preparing for it by updating our General Plan.

What do you love about Antioch? What opportunities and challenges do you think face Antioch as it evolves over the next 10, 15 or 20 years?

Sharing your ideas at community workshops, open houses, and online will help make sure that the updated General Plan conveys the values and priorities of its residents and businesses. With your help, we can set the stage for a future that honors our history and builds a more prosperous, vibrant, and safe Antioch. Let’s build our next chapter, together.

Each city in California is required to have a General Plan, which provides long-term policy guidance for the community’s growth and development, addressing physical, economic, social, and environmental changes. The General Plan provides opportunities to improve the quality of life in Antioch – enhancing public safety and fostering the vibrant, safe community we all deserve. This General Plan Update is our direct opportunity to address key challenges and set a new course. After the General Plan Update is complete, the zoning code will be revised to reflect the updated General Plan.

Visit the General Plan website for updates and sign up for notifications to stay informed about future meetings and opportunities to participate.



Antioch GPAC Meeting 05-11-26 flier

