Antioch woman ejected in single-vehicle collision dies early Saturday

By Lt. Michael Mellone, Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, at approximately 1:03 a.m., Antioch Police officers responded to the area of G Street and Drake Street for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Officers found a 51-year-old Antioch woman who had been ejected from a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with major injuries and later died. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

The Antioch Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is leading the investigation. Preliminary information from witnesses and evidence at the scene suggests speed and impairment may have been contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Traffic Officer James Desiderio at 925-331-7474 or jdesiderio@antiochca.gov.