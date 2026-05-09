Antioch man faces murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, child abuse charges

38-year-old Jaquan Tarrell Jones shot, killed 44-year-old Cordai Mustafi May 5th

Held on $11.62 million bail, has history of arrests and previous convictions in 2006, 2024

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has charged Jaquan Tarrell Jones, 38, of Antioch (born 3/18/1988), with six felony counts stemming from an attack that left one man dead and multiple victims injured in an Antioch neighborhood.

On Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, Jones fatally shot Cordai Mustafi, 44, and attempted to murder Dejon Anderson, 23 and Shontella Anderson, 46, at their residence on the 5200 block of Percheron Way in Antioch. Jones then left that location and entered a home on the 5500 block of Dawnview Court, where he kidnapped a 65-year-old woman who was caring for a child identified as John Doe. (See related article)

In addition to kidnapping, Jones is charged with child abuse and possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions. Several of the felony charges carry enhancements related to using and discharging a firearm, as well as causing great bodily injury to one of the victims. Jones also faces special allegations related to prior serious felonies, including a 2006 robbery conviction and a 2024 conviction for possessing a firearm.

District Attorney Diana Becton said, “No one should experience what these victims and their families have endured. My office will continue to work alongside law enforcement partners like the Antioch Police Department to hold armed offenders accountable and pursue justice on behalf of all those harmed.”

Jones is currently in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility on a $11,620,000 bond.

Arraignment on the charges is set for May 8th at 1:30 pm at the A.F. Bray Courts Building Annex in Department 6.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, 11-inch tall, 160-pound Jones is Black.

According to localcrimenews.com, he has been arrested 10 more times since 2020 by multiple agencies for crimes including robbery, burglary, grand theft, battery, threats of violence, addict in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on person or in a vehicle while in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Case No. 04-26-01734 | The People of the State of California v. Jaquan Tarell Jones

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.